The pair have squared up to each other several times over the past few years, but have largely stayed out of each other's way since Al saved Cain's life in a car crash earlier this year. But with Cain's sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) embarking on an affair with Al, this would prove to be the catalyst for their latest showdown .

The feud between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) reached a dangerous crescendo in tonight's Emmerdale (31st October), with lives hanging in the balance.

As their mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) wake continued in the Woolpack, Chas was locked in an embrace with Al outside - having previously hoped to run away with him. Having let her convince him it was all over, Aaron (Danny Miller) was disgusted to spot them and left to pack his bags.

Meanwhile, Chas's husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) joined the regulars to toast Faith, and Cain became confused when he bumped into Chas's angry son Aaron, who declared that she only cared about herself.

As Cain headed for the privacy of the Woolpack to have a drink in his mum's honour, Chas arrived, and he quizzed her on why Aaron was so hostile towards her. Chas dismissed this, and they discussed Aaron's hasty exit from the village. An oblivious Paddy rushed to say goodbye to Aaron, and Chas followed.

Has Cain (Jeff Hordley) killed Al (Michael Wildman)? ITV

After saying goodbye to brother-in-law Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and sharing a heartfelt hug with true dad Paddy, Aaron was left alone with Chas. But he made it clear he wanted nothing more to do with her, adding that he would only be there for Paddy and little sister Eve when Chas's deceit was revealed. With that, Aaron walked out of her life.

Little did she know that by leaving her burner phone from Al hidden in the backroom of the pub, Chas would set off a catastrophic chain of events. As Cain went to leave, he heard the phone vibrating, and it wasn't long before he found it in a drawer. He found the messages exchanged between the two lovers, which revealed their plans to start a new life together.

But when Cain called the number in the phone, he was stunned to recognise Al's voice on the line. In a rage, he headed home to Butlers Farm where he sent Al a message posing as Chas, instructing the other man to meet him.

Cain arrived at a barn, armed with a shotgun. When Al showed up, he was ambushed as Cain aimed the weapon at him and confronted him over Chas.

Al remained cocky and confident as he made to walk away, but Cain threatened to use the gun on him unless he stuck around. They were soon preparing for a fight, with Cain explaining that the shotgun was just a scare tactic.

Things got violent quickly as they threw punches - but with Cain and Al both trying to gain the upper hand, they eyed the gun nearby.

By the time viewers heard a gunshot ring out, we could no longer see what was going on inside the barn. So, who has shot who?

With Al actor Wildman said to be exiting the soap, could the character be leaving in a body bag or heading to prison for murder?

