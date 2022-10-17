At a recent press event attended by RadioTimes.com , Emmerdale confirmed the duelling villagers will go head-to-head soon.

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) have been sizing each other up for a long time in Emmerdale , but it seems their impending clash is only just over the horizon.

Though the outcome is being kept under tight wraps, it's sure to be a dramatic time on the soap.

Teasing the highly-anticipated rumble in the village, Michael said: "It's about time the two of them started rubbing up against each other! It's been in the making for a long time... let's get on with it!

"It's a situation that surely has to come... they've had a lot of banter and have been crossing swords, but never really actually gone full pelt on things.

"I'm hoping this could potentially come to a little getting it together in terms of having it out..."

Speaking further on the drama, Cain actor Jeff recently told RadioTimes.com that his character would be involved in a big storyline coming up towards the end of the month.

Teasing the drama, he said: "Beyond Faith’s death, there is another big thing coming up for Cain at the end of October, probably the biggest thing that has happened to him in a while. All I can say is I’ve been filming some scenes for the storyline today – and it’s intense!"

Is it related to the showdown we know is on its way? Only time will tell...

