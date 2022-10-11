The action centres around an epic stunt week which sees a devastating storm cause chaos in the Yorkshire Dales.

To celebrate its big birthday, Emmerdale is pulling out all the stops for its 50th anniversary.

Almost everyone's life is at risk as the villagers battle to save themselves, their families and their friends.

Expect deaths and tears – and some comic relief – in one of the most ambitious stunt weeks ever to hit the soaps.

Without further ado, read on to find out all the drama from Emmerdale from Sunday 16th October - Friday 21st October.

Emmerdale 50th anniversary spoilers

Sunday 16th October - Kim and Will's wedding

To celebrate turning 50, Emmerdale will air its actual anniversary episode on Sunday 16th. The episode starts with Kim Tate (played by Claire King) on a horse ride across the glorious Yorkshire landscape. A soft wind caresses the grass as the bride-to-be enjoys her final moments of being a Tate. Meanwhile, the village is buzzing ahead of the upcoming nuptials, but there's a sadness in the air as villagers reflect on the recent death of beloved Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter).

Tensions rise when Kim bumps into Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton), and it's clear from the look the copper gives her that Kim better watch her back. At Home Farm, Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Will (Dean Andrews) discuss Harriet, and Will is insistent he loves Kim and he'll continue with the wedding as planned - will his bride believe him?

Kim confronts Harriet and warns her away from her man, and pushed just one step too far, Harriet snaps and grabs Kim by the throat! What will Kim do?

At the church, the guests eagerly await Kim's arrival at the village, when suddenly the elegant bride pulls in on horseback! After the wedding ceremony, the storm intensifies as the winds pick up. Celebrations begin at Home Farm, but there's a bigger drama on the horizon...

Outside of the wedding drama, pregnant Amelia (Daisy Campbell) plans a date in the countryside with Noah (Jack Downham) - probably not the best idea when there's a storm brewing... The force of the wind causes Amelia to get blown around and eventually, her contractions start. She tries to call her dad and let him know where she is, but Amelia's phone dies before she can share her location.

News spreads of her impending labour and Lydia rushes to Home Farm to ask for help in finding Amelia. Kim bravely steps up and rides her horse into the forest in the search of her. Elsewhere in the woods, Harriet takes to a quad bike to track down the youngster. Can they find her in time?

Elsewhere, Chas is angry at Al for keeping her away from her mum when she was dying and heads to tell him to leave her alone. Aaron is in full belief his mum has finally put the whole affair to bed, but when Al tells Chas he's leaving for good if she rejects him, is it really over?

And also, Sam argues with Samson over his behaviour towards Amelia and Nicola continues to battle with Charles, but softens when he offers her a lift to Kim and Will's reception.

Monday 17th October - Scared Amelia is in labour

As the storm continues to rage, the search for Amelia continues. She's holed up in a barn, scared, in pain, and praying for her and her baby's safety. However, a barn is just about the worst place she should be right now, as at Moira's, one collapses, causing a cow stampede!

Meanwhile, Nicola and Charles discover an abandoned minibus and start to wonder where the passengers inside it went. Nicola heads off into the storm to find Jimmy, leaving Charles no other choice but to accompany her. With the storm getting more intense, did they make the right decision?

Elsewhere, Aaron and Liv argue, causing the latter to walk out, while Aaron laments how tense their relationship is at the moment. And Al finds himself in a pickle when both Chas and Kerry are injured by flying debris. When he chooses Chas, Kerry is left concerned... is time up for cheating Al and Chas?

Tuesday 18th October - Rhona's in danger and Nicola has a panic attack

Aaron and Liv manage to put their problems to bed, and they're joined by Mandy and Vinny who share a tender family moment as they protect themselves from the storm. They're soon interrupted when Paddy arrives and explains Chas is in hospital. Aaron and Paddy immediately leave to be by her side as Vinny and Liv head to The Woolpack to mind baby Eve. The pair struggle against the storm - can they make it?

Meanwhile, Charles and Nicola battle the elements while they search for Jimmy and the other wedding guests. They spot an abandoned shelter and make way for it. Also out in the countryside are Naomi and Ethan, who try to find their missing father, fearing the worst. Back out in the storm, Nicola starts to have a panic attack...

Elsewhere, the wedding guests, including Jimmy, rally the troops together for the sake of the children. And Marlon and Mary fear for Rhona when she doesn't return home - is she OK?

Wednesday 19th October - Lydia gets terrible news

Details are kept under tight wraps from hereon out, but Emmerdale spilled a few tantalising details about what's to come...

"A loved character is trapped. Safety is reached for someone. Lydia gets the terrible news. Bernice and Diane survey the damage inside The Woolpack," the tantalising synopsis reads.

Thursday 20th October - The aftermath of the storm

As the sun rises over Emmerdale in the aftermath of the storm, the villagers must come to terms with what happened. Diane reassures Pollard they will be able to rebuild, but can everyone?

Friday 21st October - The dust settles

The full devastation in the village is revealed. Who lives and who dies in this epic week of Emmerdale?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

