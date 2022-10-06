Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com to launch the stunt-filled week, Hudson hinted that the high-stakes action will continue right up until the end of the month - and will have game-changing consequences when it does land on screens.

All eyes will be on Emmerdale in the coming weeks as the ITV soap celebrates its 50th anniversary - but according to executive producer Jane Hudson, the excitement doesn't stop there.

Teasing what's to come from the celebratory episodes, Hudson said: "It's a rollercoaster of emotions and it has a visual impact that will blow more than your socks off, put it that way. There's death, there's destruction, but there's also real moments of intimacy, heartbreak and love.

"And we're gonna see our characters tested in not just their physical strength, but their emotional strength as well. And there's gonna be a lot of tears, so I'm warning you about that."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "The month already started with Aaron's return, we've got the Faith storyline coming up which is going to be incredibly sad, and then we go into our storm which has got more than one stunt across the week.

"And then, just when you think things can't get any worse for our Emmerdale characters, they really, really do. We end the month on a really big bang that propels us well into the new year."

While our lips are sealed about what happens in the 50th anniversary week, trust us - it's huge! And that's why we're extra excited to see what happens at the end of the month.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.