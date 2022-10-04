Emmerdale continues 50th anniversary celebrations with new cast photo

A new photograph has been taken starring the newest cast members of the soap, including Louise Jameson (who plays Mary), Kevin Mathurin (Charles), Emile John (Ethan), Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie), Martelle Edinborough (Suzy), Darcy Grey (Marcus), Jessie Elland (Chloe) and Karene Peter (Naomi).

Emmerdale is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary in the coming weeks and the ITV soap has released a forward-facing image to celebrate its big birthday.

All eight of these new faces were cast by Faye Styring, Emmerdale's casting director, who said: "As a team we are passionate about finding new talent and the right actor for the role. All of these actors have really made their own mark on the show already.”

The cast also shared what it's been like joining Emmerdale in recent months, with acting legend Louise Jameson sharing: “I’m so thrilled to be part of Emmerdale’s iconic 50th celebrations. To be working in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales with such an amazing team.

"Fifty years ago one of my first jobs was playing Sharon Crosswaite on Emmerdale Farm, then a humble lunchtime show, and now here I am again, full circle. I couldn’t be happier.”

Martelle added: "‘I’m absolutely loving being part of the team. I grew up on Emmerdale so it’s a real honour to be in it especially during its 50th year of being on our screens!”

Playing the latest village vicar, Kevin said: “As long as I can remember my Mum never missed an episode and now she watches me in it! Emmerdale is more than an institution of British television, it’s a reminder of home.”

Darcy shared: "What can I say about being part of such a stellar, beautiful cast? It’s a dream come true and at such an iconic moment. I feel very lucky to be part of it in my small way. Here’s to another 50 years of small village drama!”

Karene commented: “It’s been great joining the show at such an iconic moment in time! Everyone has been super welcoming and it feels like I’ve been here forever!”

Karene Peter as Naomi Anderson in Emmerdale ITV

Lawrence, who has made such a splash with Mack's relationship with Charity, commented: “To be part of a serial drama as iconic as Emmerdale on its 50th birthday is special in itself. What makes it even better is the gorgeous people I get to work with on a daily basis. Dreamy!"

Emile said: "It’ll be two years this month since I joined the cast, how time flies when you're having fun!”

And finally, Jessie added: “I feel so lucky to be part of something where I’m learning so much and getting to watch incredibly talented people do what they do best every day.

"But being part of Emmerdale in its 50th year has been the pinnacle of my experience so far: it’s been amazing watching the cast and crew work so hard and passionately to create something that is nothing short of spectacular!”

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th birthday with an hour-long episode on Sunday 16th October.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

