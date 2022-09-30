Emmerdale unveils new trailer teasing 50th anniversary storm chaos

We've already been promised that a storm will be heading for the Dales, and now, Emmerdale has offered the first hints on who could be caught up in the chaos.

Emmerdale has released a brand new trailer teasing the forthcoming drama in the village, as the ITV soap prepares to mark its 50th anniversary with a special Sunday episode later next month.

It seems that battle lines will be drawn once more between rivals Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) as they square up. What has triggered their feud to be reignited? Could it be the reveal of Al's affair with Cain's sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter)?

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is also seen in despair. Is he set to lose a loved one, sparking a fresh set of turmoil for the loveable chef? Or is he in fact stuck himself, leading to a rescue mission?

Kim Tate (Claire King) is due to marry Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), but as she appears in all her finery clutching her shoes, Kim looks every inch a woman on a mission. What has torn her away from her celebrations to brave the storm?

With early hints suggesting that pregnant Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) will be left trapped, the clip shows a frozen, cartoon style version of the teen amid the hazardous weather. Will she be OK, or could she find herself alone and in labour at the worst possible time?

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A car shows Amelia's boyfriend Noah (Jack Downham) and his mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) looking worried as they venture out - will they find her?

Chas Dingle cowers in the face of the weather as someone takes a fall - could it be Al, or her husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt)?

And local vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) struggles to reach newfound daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter). Is that a metaphor for their fledgling bond, or will one of them also be in danger?

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) clings to a tree while his wife Liv (Isobel Steele) stands nearby, and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) looks petrified as she backs away.

"A date to remember" is the line that punctuates this Emmerdale trailer, with the episode in question due to air on Sunday 16th October at 7:30pm.

Will everyone make it out alive?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.