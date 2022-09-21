The weekend instalment will be broadcast exactly 50 years to the day that the serial drama debuted; and Emmerdale has released a brand new cast photo to mark the imminent occasion.

ITV soap Emmerdale is set to air an hour-long episode on Sunday 16th October to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Taken outside the Woolpack pub on set in Yorkshire, the photograph includes all cast members, from the youngest to the longest-serving, and even the Dingle dog makes an appearance!

Emmerdale's birthday will be a dramatic affair, with spoilers promising that a storm will wreak havoc on the village.

Terminally ill Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) heartbreaking storyline is set to conclude - and it has just been revealed that the popular character will plan to end her life on her own terms with the help of daughter-in-law Moira (Natalie Dingle). But will Faith go ahead with this?

Faith has made a huge decision as her life comes to an end. (ITV) ITV

Her grandson Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is heading home just in time for Faith's final scenes; and Emmerdale also welcomes back Diane Sugden, as Elizabeth Estensen reprises her role following her retirement last year.

What has Aaron been up to, and can he make amends with sister Liv (Isobel Steele)? Diane, meanwhile, will have plenty of villagers to catch up with upon her return. But what has prompted her to leave the sunshine behind for the wet and windy Dales?

Amy Walsh is also back as Tracy Metcalfe. The character moved away from the village at the start of the year as she took a new career path. What news will Tracy have as she no doubt enjoys a reunion with sister Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)?

Also involved in the action is pregnant Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who is said to be "stuck all alone" during the storm. Could she go into labour at the worst possible time?

A stunt has been teased, too. Involving Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton), Emmerdale promised that the stunt featured will be something of a one-off - what could this mean?

Another character could be facing jail time, while Kim Tate's (Claire King) wedding to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is at risk when Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) makes a love confession.

