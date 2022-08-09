Emmerdale confirms 3 returning characters for 50th anniversary

Taking place over the whole month (but peaking in a big stunt week), the ITV soap will celebrate the past, present and future of Emmerdale with the help of massive storylines and a few familiar faces.

Fans of Emmerdale will be pleased to know there are some returning characters on their way for the big 50th-anniversary celebration in October.

Diane Sugden (played by Elizabeth Estensen), Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) will all be making their way back to the village on a "temporary basis".

As for what's coming up for them, Diane will no doubt be wrapped up in the drama at Home Farm as Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) prepares to marry Kim Tate (Claire King), which won't be smooth sailing at all.

Aaron also has a lot to catch up on – his mum's having an affair and Liv's mum Sandra is causing all kinds of mayhem, which Aaron will no doubt have a big say on.

As for Tracy, we're promised she has a secret of her own to reveal which will surely cause some more drama.

At the moment, they are the only three characters confirmed to return, but according to Jeff Hordley and Katherine Dow-Blyton, there could be some more surprises in store.

Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale last year after the murder of boyfriend Ben itv

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the recent launch for the 50th anniversary, the pair were asked if there were any more returnees on the way, to which Dow-Blyton admitted: "Not to my knowledge, but we're not told much until the last minute because we're not to be trusted with any facts or storylines, so we're the last to know!"

Hordley teasingly added: "Sometimes it can even surprise us, so you never know what the producers have got up their sleeves..."

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

