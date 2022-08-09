Emmerdale spoilers as Faith Dingle death confirmed for October

The Yorkshire-based ITV soap opera will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October and multiple storylines will intersect as the village is hit by a disastrous storm.

Faith Dingle will be killed off in upcoming scenes in October on Emmerdale.

One of the key storylines in this anniversary month will be the final days of Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) as her battle with cancer comes to a close in emotional scenes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the launch event for the anniversary celebrations, producer Jane Hudson said: "Everyone involved in that story is pulling out some of the most spectacular performances I've seen in such a long time."

Actor Jeff Hordley, who plays Faith's son Cain Dingle, revealed: "I'm personally saddened at losing the brilliant Sally Dexter, but it will give us some great stories going forward, so I look forward to that. And that's as much as I know..."

At the event, it was also confirmed that the Woolpack will be one of the main centrepieces of the storm episodes and the anniversary month overall.

Fans should also be mindful that Faith's health crisis sparked her married daughter Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to pursue an affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Will Faith discover Chas' affair? Regardless, her returning son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is set to rumble the truth - which spells likely anger from Chas' husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and brother Cain.

On Cain's potential reaction to Al's behaviour, Hordley noted: "They've been circling each other for quite a while – they've been circling each other because of COVID as well....which was the sensible thing to do.

"However, I think, you know, this is going to lead to something, if he finds out, so I think it could be fireworks, but not the kind you get in November."

Emmerdale's Chas, Faith and Cain will be at the centre of emotional scenes in October ITV

The other key centrepiece, particularly on the 16th October birthday special will be the wedding of Kim Tate (Claire King) and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

However, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) will be intent on telling Will how much he means to her - but will she live to regret taking on Kim?

Fans will just have to wait and see what chaos lies in store.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

