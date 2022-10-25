Aaron recently discovered that his mum is having an affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Furious, Aaron warned Al away and gave Chas the ultimatum that unless she ended it, he would leave and never come back.

If you thought Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) behaviour couldn't get any worse, tonight's Emmerdale (25th October) raised the bar as she cruelly manipulated son Aaron (Danny Miller) in order to protect her sordid secret.

Chas agreed but couldn't resist Al, and even spent the day with him as her mum Faith (Sally Dexter) lay dying. When Aaron realised that she had lied yet again, he was disgusted.

Then, his beloved half-sister Liv (Isobel Steele) was killed during the storm, and a grief-stricken Aaron found out that Chas had been with Al at the hospital at the time - and even sought comfort from him again afterwards.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is still lying about being with Al (Michael Wildman). ITV

With Liv having only left the house to babysit young Eve so that Chas's husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) could go and see Chas, Aaron began to blame his mother for Liv's death. And with Paddy still oblivious to what Chas has been up to, Aaron even took out his anger on him. He ranted at the pair in the Woolpack, leaving Paddy confused over what could have caused Aaron's outburst.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As the ITV soap continued, Paddy found a way to get Chas and Aaron back in the same room together. Aaron apologised to Paddy, before agreeing to sit down with his mum. Chas explained that Al had merely been at the right place at the right time the week before, and that she had made it clear their relationship was over.

Aaron then asked Chas to swear on his life that she was telling him the truth, feeling that it was the only way he could believe in her. Chas feigned outrage, reminding Aaron of the loss of baby Grace and condemning him for daring her to tempt fate in such a way. But she eventually offered to do as he asked, ultimately forcing him to accept that she wasn't lying.

He apologised, now feeling guilty for his treatment of her - unaware that Chas was the one mistreating him. When Aaron wondered if he should change his plans and stay in the village after all, Chas managed to convince him that heading back to Italy was in his best interest. Aaron eventually decided he would still be leaving after Liv's funeral, which left the way clear for Chas to keep seeing Al.

More like this

But later, as she met up with her lover, Chas was distraught as she told him she hated herself for what she had just done to Aaron. Will the guilt finally make her come clean?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.