In yesterday's episode (Tuesday 18th October), Liv and her husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) went out into the gale force winds to look after Chas and Paddy's baby while they were in hospital.

In scenes Emmerdale fans were dreading ever seeing, Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) sadly died, becoming the second victim of Storm Week.

Their journey was cut short when the winds became too much for them and they were plunged towards a building and crushed by a caravan.

It didn't look good for either of them, but luckily Vinny could crawl free to seek help, while Liv was trapped from the waist down.

Aaron (Danny Miller) and Vinny desperately tried to pull the caravan off Liv, until Paddy, who realised the severity of the situation, begged them not to and to wait for the emergency services.

When they did arrive, they made Liv comfortable and tried everything to free her, but the diagnosis wasn't good - if they took the caravan off, she would die instantly.

The paramedic on hand had the impossible job of telling Vinny and Aaron to say their goodbyes to Liv.

Heartbreaking scenes followed as Aaron first went to talk to his sister.

"I owe you everything, you saved me. You found me and brought me here and gave me this life - I wouldn't have had any of it if it wasn't for you," Liv told her brother.

Heartbroken Aaron told her to spend some time with her husband before telling Liv he "loved her so much".

Vinny joined Liv for her final moments, and the pair spoke about the future they wouldn't ever live together.

Vinny and Liv discussed the future in previous Emmerdale episodes. ITV

"A cat's just the beginning - we could have a little van with a kitchen and we could pack up and travel the world together," Vinny promised.

Liv said: "I'd like that... promise me you'll do those things. I'm not coming out of this, Vinny.

"I'm so lucky to have you. I don't want to leave you."

Vinny promised they will be together eventually, reaffirming they're soulmates.

Liv spoke her final words before passing away peacefully: "I never knew anyone could make me so happy."

While the storm may have ceased on Emmerdale, the drama doesn't end there as the village must come to terms with what happened and the lives that have been lost.

What's more, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is still in hospital - will he survive? And Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is in premature labour - will she and the baby be OK?

