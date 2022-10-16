Almost everyone's life will be on the line as the villagers fight to save their homes, families and friends.

It's chaos on Emmerdale this week as the village is plunged into the middle of a deadly storm.

The story of the week will centre around different beats, starting with Kim Tate's (played by Claire King) wedding to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) which is an eventful affair.

At the same time, young Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) went into labour all alone in the middle of nowhere...

While the search party tried to find her, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) suffered a quad bike accident leaving her unconscious.

So, who is safe and who has died in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary? Read on for all the confirmed deaths and theories.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Harriet Finch dead?

Emmerdale: Harriet joins the search for Amelia (ITV)

Harriet was keen to join the search for Amelia and found a quad bike to help her get around the woods which were swirling with debris and falling trees.

She was knocked off her quad bike and fell down a small incline - but her troubles got worse when the wind caused the bike to topple on her, pinning her to the ground!

She was discovered by nemesis Kim, who managed to wrangle the body from under the quad bike, but puzzlingly she left her to the side instead of getting her to safety.

A lightening bolt struck the quad bike causing it to explode. Harriet was once more knocked unconscious - has she died?

Is Kim Tate dead?

Emmerdale: Kim rides a horse (ITV)

Also joining the search for Amelia is Kim, on top of her beloved horse. The newlywed doesn't find Amelia, but she does come across Harriet, and she helps get the quad bike off her body.

While explaining to Harriet that she will live but Kim must get back to safety with her horse, a lightening strike causes her beloved animal to bolt, and a second causes the quad bike to explode.

Kim was thrust backwards and smacked her head off a rock, causing her to bleed out from the head. Is she a goner?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.