Is Liv Dingle leaving Emmerdale after shock storm bombshell?

Liv was introduced back in 2016 as the cheeky teenage half-sister of troubled Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), and she soon became a fan favourite. As the character grew, she tackled a range of important subjects, including alcoholism and embracing her asexual identity.

Isobel Steele has reportedly quit ITV soap Emmerdale after six years in the role of Liv Dingle, according to The Sun .

Most recently, Liv was targeted by her ruthless mother Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) as she tried to con her out of all her money - and the young woman faces fresh drama this week.

The shocking claim that Steele has quit the soap was released as the weekend drew to a close - and with just under two weeks to go until the show airs its huge storm stunt to mark its 50th birthday, fans have been left stunned by reports of this latest bombshell exit.

But what do we know so far, and what has been confirmed? Read on for all you need to know.

Is Liv Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

Isobel Steele as Liv Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

The Sun revealed that star Steele is reportedly set to exit Emmerdale to focus on her music career. Steele is a talented singer who previously released an EP, Sounds from the Lounge, back in 2019, which includes original songs.

A source told the publication: "It’s been a big decision for Isobel but she’s ready to try new things. She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different."

With Liv's half-brother Aaron returning to screens this week, it's speculated that actor Miller could have reprised his role especially for her exit.

"Danny and Isobel are like brother and sister in real life. There is real affection between them. There was no way he wouldn’t return," the source added.

But how could Liv bid farewell to the village?

Is Liv Dingle being killed off?

ITV

Well, this is the real shocker - it seems that Liv could be the fatality at the centre of Emmerdale's storm, due to air on Sunday 16th October.

The Sun's source claimed: "Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time to come."

No further details have been released of the upcoming storyline, but a new image reveals how the storm wreaks havoc on the village.

Could Liv find herself trapped without hope of rescue, or might she initially escape harm, only to collapse with internal injuries later on? Whatever happens, we could be left heartbroken.

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

