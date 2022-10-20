In a big twist, it looks as though one more victim could be in the running to lose their life.

While the storm might have ended on Emmerdale , the drama continues as the village comes to terms with the devastation caused over the past few days.

The episode focused around Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who went into a premature labour on account of the storm.

Her baby's real father, Samson (Sam Hall) wanted nothing to do with them to the point it caused friction between him and his parents who were ashamed of his behaviour.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The last we saw of Samson was during Sunday's hour-long anniversary special when he had an argument with his dad Sam (James Hooton), causing the former to storm off.

Since then, Sam's life has been left on the line following a gruesome accident which saw him impaled on a digger's spike.

Although Sam seems like he will pull through, he isn't out of the woods just yet - but the Dingles' problems are about to go from bad to worse, it seems.

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Zak (Steve Halliwell) wondered where Samson had gone - he wasn't at home and he wasn't at the hospital either, so where was he?

The camera panned across a field to reveal Samson's phone completely smashed in and the boy nowhere to be seen.

Is Samson dead in one final Storm Week twist? Keep watching Emmerdale to find out the full extent of the damage.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.