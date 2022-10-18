Meanwhile, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) also wants to make a getaway, as she is secretly expecting Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) baby. Can Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) persuade her to stay?

There's clean-up duty on the horizon, as the villagers gather together in the aftermath of the devastating storm next week. But the drama continues elsewhere, as Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) continue in their plans to start a new life. But Chas's husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is starting to get suspicious...

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) arrives home, but he is left more worried than ever over the state of his business; while Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) is quizzed over her future with estranged husband Liam (Jonny McPherson).

For the latest gossip from the Dales, check out this guide for Emmerdale episodes running from 24th - 28th October 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Chas and Al plot to run away together

Will Chas really leave with Al? ITV ITV

As the week begins, Chas is still worried that son Aaron (Danny Miller) will reveal all on her secret affair. After an oblivious Paddy urges Aaron to make amends with Chas, Aaron reluctantly agrees. Chas denies everything when her son accuses her of still carrying on with Al, and she emotionally blackmails Aaron into backing down. Chas is later relieved when she edges Aaron towards leaving the village again.

Meanwhile, Al does his best to slow down fiancée Kerry's wedding plans, and he secretly tells Chas that they'll be able to run away together soon. Will Chas change her mind? Or will something else call a halt to her selfish plans? Let's hope so - enough is surely enough after the recent tragedies, including the loss of her mum Faith (Sally Dexter).

2. Will Paddy learn of Chas's betrayal?

Paddy knows something is going on. ITV ITV

Paddy is left saddened by the news of Aaron's departure, but Chas does her best to cover her involvement. But it's not long before Paddy realises things just aren't stacking up. He starts to worry, but will he come to the right conclusion over what's going on behind his back? The question is, will Aaron really keep his mum's sordid lies quiet?

Aaron adores Paddy, who has been a true dad to him over the years. So might Aaron be the one to expose Chas's deception to him, or will Chas slip up? She makes definitive plans to leave town as the week continues, and Emmerdale has revealed that the scales will fall from someone's eyes. Could this be referring to Paddy? And how will he react?

3. The villagers rally round after the tragic storm

It's time to clear up the storm damage. ITV ITV

The locals are in turmoil after the painful events of the storm, but some characters are determined to take charge of the efforts to clear up the damage. Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) organises a group to do just that, but deputy Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) soon grows fed up with a bossy Bernice!

Bob's resentment builds as the village clear-up continues, while Bernice is quite happy running the operation. But will Bob be able to knock her off her perch? And can the villagers re-build after the shocking situation? And how will those who have been left grief-stricken ever recover from their losses?

4. Pregnant Chloe decides to leave

Kerry tries to make Chloe stay. ITV ITV

Yes, it's another secret pregnancy in soapland. This time it's the turn of Chloe, who had a fling with Mack who was cheating on Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) at the time. Mack is currently unaware that he is set to become a father, as he is distracted by keeping Charity in the dark over his betrayal. But Chloe is feeling alone and helpless, and when she gets chatting to Charity, Mack is in a panic.

Kerry is frustrated by Chloe's insistence in holding Mack responsible for his actions, but she's upset when Chloe announces her intention to move away to Leeds. Kerry hopes to persuade Chloe to stay, but she is stunned when Chloe reveals she is pregnant. Will Charity find out, and how will Mack react to the bombshell?

5. David returns with more money woes

David is worried for his shop. ITV ITV

David returns to the village, having been away during the storm. His main concern doesn't appear to be how his friends and family are faring, though - instead, David is worried about the impact on his shop! As Bernice reminds him that he needs to start attracting customers again, she later proposes an idea to help the village pull together - is she referring to the mass clear-up, or has she had another brainwave?

As for David, will his financial woes continue? His problems may be a relevant topical issue right now, but David might want to be a little more considerate at a time like this! Remember his lack of compassion for poor Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)?

6. Will Leyla forgive Liam?

Leyla and Liam are still living apart. ITV ITV

Leyla is also back in the Dales after spending time away with pal David. But as she settles back in and tries to move forward after her recent troubles, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) asks if Leyla will be seeing husband Liam any time soon.

Viewers will remember that Liam make a pass at his ex, Bernice, as he struggled over Leyla's addiction. Leyla then left him, but can she forgive him and make another go of their marriage, or has Liam destroyed their relationship for good?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

