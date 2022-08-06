Leyla has been taking cocaine more and more frequently for several months , and when she couldn't resist temptation, Liam was stunned to find her unconscious at home. Seeing the evidence of her substance abuse in their living room, he called the emergency services and placed the blame at Suzy Merton's (Martelle Edinborough) door.

Things are looking tense between Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) in next week's Emmerdale , in the aftermath of her near-fatal drug overdose .

Little did he know that Suzy had been trying to help Leyla quit the coke, but Liam had bigger worries when he found more drugs in Leyla's office. Amid his struggle to cope in the aftermath, Liam chose not to return to the hospital by the time Leyla, who had also had a heart attack, had woken up.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leyla was upset to find that her husband wasn't there for her, but in upcoming scenes the pair will be forced to face their situation. As she is discharged from hospital, Leyla panics when Liam reads a demanding text from her dealer, Callum (Tom Ashley), who previously persuaded her to store his stash.

Things get worse when she realises that Liam is well aware of her hiding drugs at Take A Vow. When she admits just how much trouble she's in with the dealer, Liam is left more stressed and worried than ever.

Leyla and Liam are on the rocks in Emmerdale.

Meanwhile, Suzy joins Liam's friend Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) to confront Callum. In a lay-by, Suzy returns the drugs to Callum and warns him firmly to stay away from Leyla. Cain then informs Liam that the drugs have been dealt with, but when Liam updates his wife, he's left disgusted when she continues to obsess over the holdall of cocaine.

As Liam questions their future together and walks away, Leyla is full of despair and self-loathing. But is their marriage really over?

Will Leyla finally reach out for the help she desperately needs, and if so, can she salvage her fractured relationship? Or is it already far too late?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.