Leyla's drug habit has spiralled out of control and she made a brief attempt to quit after friend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) caught her in the act in the Take A Vow office. Leyla attended a support group to placate him, but lied to David in the weeks that followed.

Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) life was on the line in tonight's Emmerdale (4th August), as husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) found her lifeless and surrounded by cocaine.

She also continued to alienate her friends and family, and as she turned back to dealer Callum for another stash, Callum made her a risky deal when she was too low on funds to pay up.

Although reluctant, Leyla eventually agreed to store some drugs for Callum, but was taken aback when he arrived with a large holdall full of cocaine. He paid her extra as a thank you, as well as handing over another batch of coke for her own personal use. So Leyla locked the bag away, only for Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) to steal it so he could frame Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough).

With Callum furious over the missing drugs, Leyla found them in Suzy's car before the latter could be caught with them by PC Swirling (Andy Moore). But once her task was complete, Leyla found herself overcome with temptation and took the rest of the coke stash home, where she looked tormented as she tried to fight her urge to get high.

Suzy tried to warn Callum to leave Leyla alone, but it was already too late for Leyla. When Liam arrived home, he found her unconscious on the floor. Calling an ambulance, he cradled his wife and begged her not to leave him, having spotted the evidence of her drug use nearby. Outside, he raged at a nearby Suzy, blaming her for what had happened.

At the hospital, Liam was met by Leyla's son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) as well as Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and David's partner Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins). Liam was taken aback when Manpreet suggested that Leyla was an addict, while Victoria kept quiet over the fact that David had already told her about the issue.

With Leyla's actions sinking in, an angry Liam told Manpreet that he wouldn't be able to watch his wife destroy herself. But will Leyla survive?

Will Leyla die in Emmerdale?

Roxy Shahidi as Leyla Cavanagh in Emmerdale. ITV

Emmerdale is, of course, giving nothing away over the outcome of Leyla's overdose, so you'll have to stay tuned to find out if she makes it through this situation. There has been no prior suggestion that the character could lose her life, but such hard-hitting stories have been known to be kept under wraps to really make an impact.

Remember poor Holly Barton (Sophie Powles), who was doing well in recovery from her heroin addiction until the soap shocked viewers by showing the young woman dead after turning back to the drug?

So, could Emmerdale be holding back another devastating death? It's certainly possible, but we hope not! Whatever happens, this is a massive turning point for Leyla now that her secret is out in the open...

