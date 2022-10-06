In tonight's Emmerdale , their relationship hit a bump in the road, mainly to do with Al's girlfriend Kerry (Laura Norton).

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is now in a bit of a pickle after her affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was finally uncovered.

Earlier in the week, she caught Al house-hunting, not realising it was actually for Chas and not her.

After desperately trying to get some information about their new abode out of him, Kerry put two and two together (and got five) and decided to give him a surprise of his own in order to get his news out in the open.

Getting down on one knee in the middle of The Woolpack, after a fairly embarrassing rap, Kerry asked for Al's hand in marriage, not knowing that moments earlier he was planning to break up with her to be with Chas.

Mortified and keen to avoid an awkward moment in front of everyone, Al agreed to marry Kerry - as Chas watched on.

Later on, Al had some explaining to do to Chas, who insisted he must have been leading Kerry on for her to think it was OK to propose so confidently to him.

Smooth-talking Al did what he did best and managed to win Chas around, even getting her to share a kiss with him in public.

Big mistake though, as Aaron (Danny Miller) happened to catch them in the act.

Chas immediately begged Aaron not to say anything, but her fiery son was having none of it and insisted that if she doesn't break up with Al, she will lose him forever.

What will Chas do? Will this finally give her the impetus to kick no good Al to the curb?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

