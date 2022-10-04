There have been tours operating regularly for a number of years now, but if you have yet to experience the Emmerdale Tour, you may have questions about where to start when it comes to finding tickets and booking the right event for you.

If you're a long-standing fan of Emmerdale , this year could be the perfect time to visit the set as the ITV soap approaches its 50th anniversary .

So if you're looking to plan a treat for you and a friend or loved one, read on for all you need to know.

Where is Emmerdale filmed?

Emmerdale ITV

When the show debuted back in 1972, filming took place in Arncliffe, a village located in the Yorkshire Dales. This was the case until 1975, and eventually Emmerdale's home was relocated to Esholt in West Yorkshire.

But, by 1998, the locals wanted their home back. So a replica set was built on Harewood House Estate. Owned by The Earl and Countess of Harewood, this is located near Leeds and Harrogate. But, of course, there are occasions when the soap must film scenes elsewhere.

Interior scenes are shot at Leeds Studios, while anything in the fictional town of Hotton actually takes place in the town of Otley.

How to visit the Emmerdale set

Fans can visit the Emmerdale set. ITV ITV

If you're interested in visiting Emmerdale's set, tours can be booked via the official website at Emmerdale Village Tour.

This October, there's additional offer where fans will also be treated to Limited Edition Tour Script, plus an exclusive Prop Exhibition - all in honour of Emmerdale's upcoming 50th anniversary.

Tours take place during weekends, and these must be pre-booked online. The journey will begin outside the The New Inn Pub in Leeds, where you will board a coach to be taken to a secure area on the Harewood Estate.

More like this

A guide will join you for a 90 minute walking tour, where you'll be able to see the exterior sets of The Woolpack, the Café, David's shop and many more. You'll be given the opportunity to take photos, as well as time to buy snacks and souvenirs before the coach arrives to take you back to the starting point.

It's worth noting that the tour will involve some hilly areas and uneven surfaces. The website advises guests to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and you can also find further information on accessibility.

Get Emmerdale tour tickets for £35 at the Emmerdale website

How to buy tickets for the Emmerdale set

Kim Tate, Aaron Dingle and Faith Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

As mentioned above, tickets can be purchased via the official tour website. Prices for both Adults and Children are fixed at £35, with Under 5s and Carers able to accompany for free. But if you would like to find out about alternative packages for Emmerdale tours, we've done the research for you! Read on to find out more, and take note of the links provided which will save you time.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

45 Minute Emmerdale and York Helicopter Tour for One

At BuyAGift.co.uk, you can enjoy a 45 minute helicopter tour for £199. You'll be flown over the Harewood Estate, as well as being able to spot all those landmark set pieces referenced above. Imagine a view of The Woolpack from the sky! Your pilot will also be your tour guide, so you'll be just as well-equipped as you would be on the ground.

Old Emmerdale Location Guided Tour for Two

Via the very same site, a tour for two awaits for just £70! This time, it's all about the old location in West Yorkshire. You'll enjoy scenery that made up Emmerdale's title sequence until 2005, and will also be able to see the original Woolpack pub, village and Home Farm. You can also expect a wealth of information about the actors and filming locations.

Emmerdale Classic Locations Bus Tour for Two

A bus tour for two will take you through those original locations in West Yorkshire for the price of £70, which can be booked here on the Virgin Experience Days website. This is a four hour bus tour will include time out to get a feel of the locations. Visit Esholt and Otley and spot all those old sets, and receive a gift pack including a personalised voucher and message card.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.