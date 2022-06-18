In October, the Yorkshire-based soap will turn 50, and as is customary in soap land when there's a big anniversary, the cast and crew are going all out to deliver the most explosive storylines to date.

Fans of Emmerdale will no doubt be very excited for the long-running soap's big birthday, coming very soon.

Although it's still quite a way off at the moment, the Emmerdale cast spoke to RadioTimes.com on the British Soap Awards 2022 red carpet about what's to come.

Gabby Thomas star Rosie Bentham hinted that fans should expect something they haven't seen before.

"It's a big year and it's all kicking off," Bentham teased. "The unexpected happens, and everyone's involved."

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, added: "There's so many people involved in it, like basically all of the cast, so it's such a big year. It's 50 years of Emmerdale - who would have thought?"

Bentham added: "You think, 'What can they do next?' Well, they've thought of it, and it's happening. Do not miss it!"

Fans will also be hoping to see a few returning faces, and it seems Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) could be one of them.

Sandhu told us: "I definitely feel like anything can happen for the 50th - it's Emmerdale after all, like, we're going to go big."

Would she like to return? "Of course! The people who work there are so great, they're so warm and I love the characters."

Meena Jutla in Emmerdale

Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle, added: "I've grown up watching Emmerdale so to be part of this big 50th anniversary, it's an honour. We can't say a lot about it, but there's going to be a lot of drama..."

Liv Dingle actress Isobel Steele laughed: "I should hope so, it's a serial drama!"

And finally, Dan Spencer actor Liam Fox, hopes Emmerdale's humour will shine through.

"I hope there's going to be a few laughs in it - don't know that there will be!

"From what I know, which isn't a great deal, there's a lot of work going into this, and there's loads of different strands to what's going to happen. I obviously can't say anything, but the audience are going to love it."

Consider us excited.

