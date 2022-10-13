Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) passed away in tonight's emotional episode of Emmerdale (13th October), taking her last breaths in the arms of beloved son Cain (Jeff Hordley).

**This article includes discussions of suicide that some readers may find upsetting**

The character found out she had terminal breast cancer some months ago, and as her illness began to progress at a rapid rate, she confided in daughter-in-law Moira (Natalie J Robb) that she planned to take her own life rather than let the cancer take control.

Moira agreed to be by her side when the time came, and in the meantime, an unaware Cain organised a special day for Faith as he and family and friends brought the seaside to the village especially for her. Faith had a blissful time, and later decided to bring her sad plans forward to the following day.

Viewers saw Faith share a touching moment with daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter), who Faith sent off for a spa treat at a posh hotel. She was then visited by great-granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), before asking Cain to fetch her a stick of rock from their favourite holiday destination.

As she leaned in for a hug, Cain held her close, overwhelmed with sadness.

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) before her death in Emmerdale. ITV

Later, Faith lied to a worried Moira, saying that she had no intention of ending her life just yet. Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) popped over for a chat, where Eric promised Faith a Christmas kiss under the mistletoe nearer the time - and Faith kept her plans quiet as she agreed to hold him to it.

Faith then called her grandson Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) to help her upstairs to bed, where she claimed she would be taking a nap.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Over at the hotel, Chas was concerned for her mum, but lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) convinced her to focus on them as they looked over details for their new house. Al secretly put Chas's phone on silent, something that would come back to haunt Chas.

When Moira heard from Sarah that Faith had given the teen the sentimental necklace she'd promised her after her death, she realised that something was wrong and immediately found Cain. The pair rushed to the Woolpack, and as they walked into Faith's bedroom, Cain found evidence that Faith had taken a fatal dose.

More like this

But she was still alive, and as Cain demanded that Moira should call an ambulance, Faith breathlessly begged them not to call for help. Moira went to tell Paddy (Dominic Brunt) to call Chas, while Cain stayed with his mum as he tearfully held her in his arms.

Cain told Faith he loved her, before talking over the happy events of the previous day. Eventually, Faith passed away as Cain placed a final kiss on her head.

But with Chas missing several urgent calls, will she come to regret her behaviour as she realises she's lost the chance to say goodbye to her mum?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You also can find help and support at Samaritans.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.