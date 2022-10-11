Dying Faith has become determined to enjoy one last day at the seaside , and gathered with her family to plan the special occasion. But Cain wasn't keen, knowing it wasn't feasible with her illness. He also struggled to appear happy as the prospect of Faith passing away got closer and closer.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) vowed to find a way to keep mum Faith (Sally Dexter) happy in tonight's Emmerdale (11th October) after she suffered a new health setback.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) appealed to her brother to go along with their mother's wishes, reminding him of the context of their seaside holiday that had inspired Faith's big idea. Chas and Cain now knew what Faith was going through with violent husband Shadrach when they were kids, but Chas reminded Cain that Faith had still kept smiling throughout their trip.

So Cain relented, and he, Chas, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) discussed their seaside jaunt as Faith reminisced over happy memories. As they all began to tease Cain over childhood talent shows, he maintained his grumpy image by threatening to cancel the trip.

Sally Dexter as Faith Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Faith was in her element as she jokingly instructed her 'children' to behave, but as she stood up, she fell to the floor, worrying the group.

In the backroom of the Woolpack, Faith insisted she was fine as everyone continued to fuss. Cain told her he was going to call her palliative care nurse, Patricia, but Faith demanded a promise that they would still be heading out the next day. Cain agreed, but was left feeling uneasy.

Meanwhile, Bear was subdued, and vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) encouraged him to open up about Faith.

Returning character Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) soon arrived with daughter Frankie - Faith's great-granddaughter. Faith initially confused Tracy for Chas, but soon enjoyed an emotional chat as Tracy reminded her how much she had helped her. When Tracy had suffered from post-natal depression, Faith stepped up to support her.

Faith told Tracy that she was as tough as they come, and the terminally-ill woman later had a heart-heart with friend Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) as she faced up to her declining health.

At Butlers Farm, Cain confided in Moira that the nurse had confirmed Faith couldn't travel - but having made a promise to his mum, he decided that he had to find some way to honour Faith's wishes.

Will he be able to make the day of fun a reality?

