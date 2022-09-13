Terminally-ill Faith had a moment of confusion in last night's episode, as she screamed in terror while believing that Cain was actually her late husband Shadrach . When Cain was a child, Faith left the family home to escape Shadrach's violent abuse, and Cain has struggled to forgive his mum ever since .

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) came to a heartbreaking realisation in the first of tonight's Emmerdale double bill (13th September), as he came to understand mum Faith (Sally Dexter) in a way he never had before.

With Faith's shocking outburst coinciding with her burning her hand in the kitchen, she came back to herself in the aftermath and played off her words as a slip of the tongue. Cain's wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) walked in and sensed an atmosphere as they put in a call to Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) to treat Faith's burn.

Faith's health is declining fast. ITV

Liam checked in on Faith, and later, Cain asked his friend if bouts of confusion were a sign that the end was approaching - without actually explaining what had really happened with his mum. Liam confirmed that this would be a sign that Faith was deteriorating, but he remained under the impression that she was nowhere near that stage yet.

Cain, meanwhile, was more upset than ever and realised that time was running out to complete the paperwork on the Power of Attorney that Faith had requested. As he sat in the backroom of the pub while Faith rested upstairs, Moira joined him and probed about what was bothering him.

Opening up about Faith mistaking him for Shadrach, Cain became emotional as he told Moira that he had never taken his mother seriously when she claimed that Shadrach would have killed her if she hadn't got away. Now, he said, his biggest question wasn't "why did she go?" but "why didn't she leave sooner?"

Moira was heartbroken for her husband (as were we) as he finally came to terms with Faith's decision all those years ago. But as Cain tried to leave the room, he became frustrated with the door as it got stuck again and ended up pulling off the door handle, disturbing Faith who grew worried for her son.

Will Cain talk things through with Faith as he struggles to cope with her impending death?

