Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is devastated when dying mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) illness leads to a harrowing moment between them. Cain's sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter), meanwhile, is distracted by her affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Is she falling in love? Speaking of infidelity, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) confides his own indiscretion to a friend - and it raises a new question.

Nasty Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) is still plotting against daughter Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) next week, as she changes tack by targeting her addiction. Meanwhile, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) suffers fresh turmoil - and it's all thanks to Naomi Walters (Karene Peter). Will Naomi do the right thing over the attack?

Here's what you can expect on Emmerdale 5th - 9th September 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Sandra sabotages Liv's sobriety

Liv's drink is swapped by her mum. (ITV) ITV

With Sandra having tried to drive a wedge between Liv and new husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), she is thwarted when Liv clocks onto her manipulations over Vinny and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). So Sandra tells co-conspirator Terry that she plans to focus on Liv's sobriety instead. As they head to the Woolpack for drinks, Sandra sneakily switches Liv's drink for an alcoholic one, and Liv recoils as she takes her first sip.

Poor Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is mortified thinking it's down to him, while Liv worries that this will lead to a relapse for her. Sandra smiles furtively as she stirs things with Vinny, with Vinny confronting Liv over her dishonesty in swallowing the alcohol. Liv then storms out as Vinny reels from the situation, and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is alarmed to hear about the alcohol. Sandra continues to fuel Liv's insecurities while suggesting they head away on holiday. But with Liv oblivious to her mum's behaviour, could she be heading for rock bottom again?

2. Nicola's torment over Naomi

Nicola confronts Charles and Naomi. (ITV) ITV

In the aftermath of Nicola recognising Naomi's voice and shoes from the night of her attack, police officer Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) breaks the news that there isn't enough evidence to prosecute. But as Naomi still hasn't admitted any involvement, Nicola decides to take matters into her own hands. Nicola leaves Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) stunned when she confronts him over his daughter's actions as she threatens his career as well that of as his partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker).

Nicola later speaks directly to Naomi to demand that she tells the truth, but she's furious when Charles sides with Naomi. He's left uneasy, while Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) confronts Naomi over her lies leaving her feeling guilty. She begs him to see the real her, but he ends their relationship. Nate later wonders if he has been too harsh; meanwhile Nicola's father Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) chastises Naomi's brother Ethan (Emile John) for backing her up too. As Nicola's PTSD resurfaces, Ethan tries to convince Naomi to do the right thing. But will she agree?

3. Faith schemes for independence

Faith misses her independence. (ITV) ITV

Her declining health means that Faith is no longer able to look after her beloved grandchildren alone, so she plots for a way of seeing them without supervision. As Kyle and Sarah (Katie Hill) exchange secret looks over when their gran surprises them with a chameleon she's stolen from the vets, there's panic when the creature escapes!

Al then spots the chameleon at the bar, leaving Chas and Cain unimpressed with Faith's antics. But faith begs them not to stop her making memories with her grandkids before it's too late. Their hearts break for her, but they are forced to stick to their decision. And there's more sadness to come when Faith's situation takes another harrowing turn.

4. Cain's distress over scared Faith

Faith lashes out. (ITV) ITV

Faith is left scared when it seems that she's losing more and more control of her own life, and Chas is sympathetic - but she is left hurt when Faith chooses Cain to have power of attorney as she decides on a Do Not Resuscitate order. The atmosphere becomes incredibly bleak as Faith's loved ones come to terms with the fact that she may not be able to make her own decisions soon.

Looking over the paperwork, Cain asks solicitor Ethan for advice. Later, he arrives to finalise the details of Faith's dying wishes - but the distress of the situation leads to a frightening altercation for all involved. Faith starts to believe that Cain is her ex-husband Shadrach, who was violent towards her. As she brandishes a frying pan and screams for him to get away, Cain is shocked. What will happen next?

5. Is Chas falling for Al?

Al confesses his love. (ITV) ITV

After yet another passionate rendezvous, Chas and Al revel in their intimacy. But when Al confesses his love for her, the pair are both pained as Chas makes a hasty exit. Later, Al reaffirms his love for Chas, insisting that this wasn't simply said in the heat of the moment.

Chas can see that he's genuine, and she starts to fall for a vulnerable Al. But with her mum's cancer weakening her by the day, might Chas end up growing too distracted at a moment where Faith really needs her? And how long before Paddy (Dominic Brunt) learns about his wife's affair?

6. Who is Mack's mystery lover?

Mack confides in Nate. (ITV) ITV

It was mere weeks after Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) suffered an ectopic pregnancy when her partner Mack broached the topic of another baby. This led to a row during which she flippantly told him to spread his seed elsewhere - and it seems Mack took this literally.

He ended up in bed with a mystery woman; but next week we'll see a guilty Mack tell pal Nate what he did after receiving a message from the woman telling him their secret is safe. Nate has been in his position and is shaken to hear this, especially when Mack adds that the woman he slept with is a local. Who is it?

For help and support on baby and pregnancy loss, you can visit The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust or find the right support here. For help in coping with terminal illness, you can visit Marie Curie here.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

