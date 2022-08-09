A heartbreaking loss is heading to the village next week, as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) loses the baby she is carrying. Partner Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is left feeling helpless in the aftermath. Elsewhere, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) ends up unconscious, but what is the cause? Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) isn't sure how to approach the difficult situation with new foster daughter Clemmie as things get off to a bad start.

In happier news, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) grab a second chance at love - will it last this time around? And Jacob Gallagher receives good news, but it doesn't sway him in his big decision. Can his loved ones change his mind? As for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), the turmoil of mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) cancer diagnosis doesn't stop her wandering eye as she pines for Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Here's what you can expect in Emmerdale from 15th - 19th August 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Tragedy for Charity and Mackenzie

The couple are set to lose their baby ITV ITV

Just as the couple are getting used to the idea of being parents together, tragedy strikes. Mackenzie is settling into his new attentive role, and is touched when sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) tells him he'll make a great dad. But at the cottage, Charity is hit with a sudden wave of pain and worries something is wrong with the baby. Mack arrives and finds her struggling on the floor, and as he scoops her up Charity is distressed to think it may already be too late.

Mack stays optimistic at the hospital, which leaves Charity feeling even more broken. The pair hide their fears from each other as a doctor rushes them through to the Early Pregnancy Unit, and they await the results as a radiographer leaves to find a doctor. It's then confirmed that Charity has suffered an ectopic pregnancy, meaning their baby will not survive. Mack is both blown away and heartbroken to hear the heartbeat of the baby she and Charity are destined to lose. As they are left alone to process the news, Charity prepares for what comes next and she's grateful for Mack's support. But it's clear that he's not coping as well as he makes out. Later, Charity makes it clear that she wants to move on with a normal life, but will she and Mack open up to each other and deal with their grief together?

2. Emergency for Charles

Was Charles attacked? ITV ITV

When Ethan (Emile John) speaks to long-lost sister Naomi (Karene Peter) and asks her to give their dad a chance, her reaction is unreadable. Later, at the church, Charles is thrilled when Naomi arrives and agrees to talk properly. But his partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) hears an argument and heads towards the building. Seeing an upset and angry Naomi burst out of the church, Manpreet is horrified to find Charles unconscious on the floor.

Naomi spots the ambulance and rushes over, and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) watches on as Manpreet tends to Charles. A shaken Naomi asks if Charles will be okay, but Manpreet shouts for her to leave. Ethan turns up and doesn't know what to think when Harriet arrests Naomi on suspicion of assault. At the hospital, Manpreet and Ethan get an update on Charles condition, and Ethan is shocked when Manpreet compares Naomi to her violent sister Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu). But is Manpreet unfairly judging this situation based on the past, or is Naomi guilty? And will Charles pull through?

3. Dawn struggles over how to help Clemmie

Clemmie proves a handful. ITV ITV

Dawn and husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) receive a visit from a social worker, and afterwards they tell delighted son Lucas that his newly discovered half-sister Clemmie is coming to live with them. But a shy Clemmie needs coaxing away from her social worker, and although Lucas is able to bring Clemmie out of her shell, the young girl causes tension when she panics about a lost doll. Reinforcements are on hand, and Dawn tries to take things more at Clemmie's pace as Kim Tate (Claire King) offers Dawn a listening ear.

There's a glimmer of progress, and Dawn is grateful to Kim when she takes Lucas and Clemmie out for a while. Meanwhile, Harriet notices there's a slight thawing between her and Dawn after their estrangement - but Dawn has more pressing concerns when Kim's babysitting venture goes awry. Clemmie's mood darkens when Lucas innocently takes one of her toys, and Kim is distracted when Clemmie scratches Lucas. The little girl then bursts into tears at Kim's stern words, and as Dawn and Billy meet up with the trio, Dawn is left kicking herself for not staying with Clemmie - but has she taken on too much?

4. Jai and Laurel are reunited again

Romance is back on the cards. ITV ITV

After the drama of Laurel's liaison with two-timing Kit, she and ex Jai reconnect once more following their split earlier this year. The pair agree to take things further, and are left excited to share the good news of their reconciliation with their kids. Viewers will recall that Laurel dumped Jai when he took out a loan in her name, and just as it seemed they were back on track again, Laurel found drugs and pinned the blame on addict Jai.

Now she knows that the cocaine wasn't his, and while Laurel and Jai have been civil lately, it had looked like they would stay apart. So this new development may come as a surprise. But has Jai learned his lesson after his lies and deceit? We'd say so for now, but you never know in soapland! Still, it's always refreshing to see some happiness injected into the dreary Dales.

5. Jacob stands firm in his decision

Jacob's exam results won't sway him. ITV ITV

After recent events, which saw Jacob's mum Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) overdose on cocaine, it seems the impact has influenced the teen's future plans. Next week, he receives his A-Level results - and he's done very well. But in the wake of this excellent news, Jacob reveals he's still not going to university. He had previously sought guidance from his doctor stepdad Liam (Jonny McPherson) on going to medical school, and was excited about his ambitions.

So can anyone change his mind about giving up on his goal? Let's face it, Emmerdale could certainly do with another medic to even out the good eggs after Meena turned out to be the least reliable nurse around. So fingers crossed Jacob reconsiders his life choices.

6. Chas is torn over her duties

Chas still wants Al. ITV ITV

We recently saw Chas call off her affair with Al - but if you thought it was over you may be disappointed, as she just can't seem to stop herself from wanting him. While her terminally-ill mum Faith focuses on getting the most out of life (even if that does involve breaking the law), Chas has been using Al as a distraction.

And in upcoming scenes, she feels torn between her desire for Al and her responsibility to Faith. It's really not that hard a decision, Chas! Will she succumb to temptation again? Please, no!

For help and support on the issues discussed above, you can visit The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, or find the right support for you here.

