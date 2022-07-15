Emmerdale's Dawn furiously disowns Harriet over betrayal

Dawn had a tough week, as she learned that her best friend from her past life as a sex worker, Beth, had died from a drug overdose . After confiding in husband Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn opted to pay her respects at the funeral alone, only to come face to face with another old pal, Jade.

There was fury in the air in tonight's Emmerdale (15th July) as Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) turned on Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

Jade invited Dawn back to her flat, and against her better judgement, she agreed. But it was soon clear that Jade was still using, and her home was in a right state. But the real shock for Dawn came as she headed into the kitchen, and found a young girl who was sleeping in a dog basket. Confronting Jade, Dawn heard that the girl was the daughter of their late friend, and Jade had promised to look after her.

Speaking to the child, Clemmie, Dawn realised she had no idea her mum was dead. It wasn't long before a dangerous dealer turned up at the flat, and after an attempt to call for help was thwarted, Dawn resolved to get Clemmie out of harm's way.

This led to her giving Jade some cash and her shoes, before taking the youngster home to the village. Billy, whose mind has recently been focused on having a baby with a reluctant Dawn, was stunned by the development. He eventually conceded to Clemmie staying the night, but they agreed to call social services the following day.

Dawn is stunned by a discovery

Unfortunately, more panic ensued as Clemmie overheard Dawn telling Harriet that her mum, Beth, was gone. She ran away, and when Billy found her and bonded over their shared experience of loss, he and Dawn discussed their next move, with Dawn wanting to keep Clemmie with them for longer.

But a social worker arrived before they could make contact themselves, and it transpired that Clemmie was known to social services. Dawn said a sad goodbye to the girl, already feeling a connection and responsibility for her.

It wasn't long before she learned that police officer Harriet had made the call, and Dawn vented her anger at the woman who loved her like a daughter. Harriet tried to explain that she had done the right thing for everyone, as Dawn risked trouble for failing to report what had happened. Dawn responded that she would never forgive her, leaving the pair's relationship seemingly broken beyond repair.

Will Dawn come to understand why Harriet had to betray her?

