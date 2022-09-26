Moira Dingle agrees to help Faith in heartbreaking Emmerdale scenes

Faith is terminally ill with breast cancer and recently learned that she now has only a matter of weeks to live. And as her illness continues to cause distressing symptoms, such as confusion, Faith confided in Moira that she wanted to end her life at her own choosing.

Moira couldn't believe what she was hearing, and as Faith pleaded with her not to tell her son Cain (Jeff Hordley), Moira replied that this time, she couldn't keep such a big secret from her husband.

But as the ITV soap returned tonight, she had yet to reveal anything to Cain. Faith shared a frank chat with Moira as she explained that she wanted to die while she still had control of her brain and body. She revealed that if Moira couldn't help her, she'd disappear from the village and end her life alone.

Faith has made a sad decision. ITV

Worried over the impact that this could have on the whole family, Moira asked Faith to consider what she was doing, or to at least open up to Cain, who might be able to understand her wishes - but Faith wouldn't hear of it.

Later, Moira met with Cain in the village and she opened up about not being present while her own mother was dying. Hoping to work out how Cain might react to not being with Faith in her last moments, Moira told him that in a way, her brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) had done her a favour by keeping her away from their mum.

Now, she pointed out, she could remember her as she was when she last saw her: smiling.

Cain didn't agree, knowing how hurt Moira had been over Mack's behaviour at the time. But Moira asked her husband if he would want his own children with him if he was dying, and he said no. With Faith ultimately wanting to protect Cain and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) at the end, Moira returned to her side and heard her out once more.

Faith knew that making the decision to die this way meant she couldn't have her son and daughter with her, which was why she was asking Moira instead.

Moira eventually agreed, stating that she wouldn't help Faith with the harrowing task, but that she would be with her to the end. Faith was grateful as she declared this to be their secret, and the pair shared an emotional embrace as Moira told her she loved her.

But will Moira really be able to honour her promise?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You can find help and support at Samaritans.

