Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) attempts to sever the ties that bond Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham); while Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) finds continuing her sordid affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) trickier than she expected. As for Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), can he agree to set his anger towards Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) aside?

There's a devastating decision unfolding in the Dales, as Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) stands firm in her plans for the end of her life. Meanwhile, Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) is still intent on getting hold of daughter Liv Dingle's money (Isobel Steele) - but will she succeed in destroying the young woman? At Home Farm, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is feeling uncertain about his wedding to Kim Tate (Claire King).

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 26th - 30th September 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Faith plans to end her own life

Faith has made a huge decision. (ITV) ITV

After telling daughter-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) about her plans to end her own life, Faith is relieved that Moira hasn't told Cain (Jeff Hordley). But she's still determined to go ahead, hoping that Moira will support her. But Moira is reluctant, and grows even more troubled when Faith's health takes another turn, making it clear that the older woman is running out of time. When Moira subsequently agrees to be by her side when the time comes, Faith is overwhelmed. But Moira sobs at the weight of responsibility, totally torn as she hopes she's done the right thing.

As Cain begins to look into hospice care for his mother, Moira feels awkward as she knows Faith won't be needing that level of care. Meanwhile, Faith plans a fun day for her family, but the atmosphere is tarnished by Cain and Chas's persistence over hospice plans. Faith feels guilty over her deception, and Moira asks Faith to share her plans. Faith refuses, insisting that this will implicate Moira and assisting suicide is a crime. Faith is desperate to have some control and choose the moment of her death, while Moira is left terrified over what she's agreed to. Will she have a change of heart?

2. Will Sandra succeed in scamming Liv?

Sandra's scheme gathers pace. (ITV) ITV

Liv and Sandra return unexpectedly from their holiday, just as Liv's husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is stunned to see a 'For Sale' sign up at The Mill. Vinny is upset that Liv has made such a big decision without him, while Sandra is happy to see how much trouble she's caused between the couple. Liv and Vinny's bickering gets worse, and Sandra meets with accomplice Terry to discuss their wicked plans. Vinny is shocked when his mum Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) insists that this is all down to Sandra, and Mandy goes on to plot revenge. Vinny apologises to Liv, and she's thrilled as they agree to move to Spain with Sandra.

But Mandy has recruited Jimmy King (Nick Miles) in her plan to take down Sandra, as he feigns interest in buying the cottage. But when Liv learns that Vinny was in on the plan to catch Sandra out, she is furious and kicks her husband out. Later, Sandra puts temptation in Liv's way, and it's not long before Liv is drinking again. As a drunk Liv lets slip about her savings account, Sandra plies her with more alcohol. When Liv falls asleep, Sandra has her eye on the prize as she aims to access Liv's bank account. Will she get away with it?

3. Will has second thoughts about Kim

Kim's behaviour begins to bother Will. (ITV) ITV

As Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) resentment simmers over Millie Tate's (Willow Bell) lies, Will struggles to hide his frustration over Kim throwing his daughter out of Home Farm. Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), meanwhile, is doing her best to ignore her feelings for her ex Will. When Millie is collected by Hazel (Kate Anthony), Kim feels alone again, and things are frosty as Will stews over Dawn's refusal to attend the wedding.

Kim decides to apologise to Dawn, but will this ultimately help? Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) senses the tense atmosphere between Will and Kim, as Kim confides in her friend. Kim and Will eventually reconcile, but Will is still having doubts. Harriet intervenes by warning Will that he may lose Dawn if he goes ahead with the wedding - and Kim is furious when she finds out. Harriet tells Will she was threatened by Kim, and declares her love; and Will is horrified to find Kim excluding guests from attending the occasion. As Will starts to question what he sees in Kim, will he call the whole thing off?

4. Kerry tries to split Amelia and Noah

Kerry refuses to accept Amelia's relationship. (ITV) ITV

Noah is pleasantly surprised when Kerry makes a suggestion for a job, and he believes she's offering him an olive branch. But soon, he and Amelia realise that the job offer is just a ploy to get rid of Noah. It's not long before Kerry is enlisting Amelia's dad Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) to help her split the teens up for good.

Before long, Noah's mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is also involved. But what will the trio do, and could Kerry's next plan backfire? Is it time for the adults to accept that pregnant Amelia can make her own choices, or are they right in wanting her and Noah apart?

5. Chas's cheating is derailed

Chas's plans are scuppered. (ITV) ITV

Chas receives a message from Al asking to meet - but Kerry soon takes up Al's time which leaves Chas disappointed. Meanwhile, at the Woolpack, her husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) heads back to work leaving Chas rushed off her feet at home. He knows he's in the dog house, but Chas is later grateful when Cain offers to look after unwell Faith and young Eve for the day.

Will this free up Chas to set up another rendezvous with Al? Will anything stop the pair in their tracks, or will they continue to revel in their affair while their loved ones struggle with various difficulties? Only time will tell...

6. Matty remains furious with Suzy

Will Suzy ever be forgiven? (ITV) ITV

Matty is uncomfortable when Suzy, who he still blames for sister Holly's death, tries to chat to him. Later, she turns up at Holly's remembrance do and Matty is forced to hide his resentment as mum Moira shows her gratitude to Suzy when she asks to pay her respects.

But Moira's new attitude leaves Matty feeling a flicker of regret for his own behaviour. Is there any chance that he can build bridges with Suzy, or will Matty continue to hold onto his anger over her actions the day Holly died?

