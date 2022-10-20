One of those who perished was Liv Dingle , who has been played by Isobel Steele since the character first arrived on the soap in 2016. Liv was trapped under a caravan with Vinny during the storm, and while the latter managed to wriggle out, it proved to be fatal for Liv.

It's been a dramatic week on Emmerdale , as the soap has marked its 50th anniversary with a storm that has tragically taken the lives of some of our favourite characters.

Now, Steele has reflected on her time on the soap in an emotional Instagram post, in which she said: "And that’s a wrap on Liv Dingle.

"Hard to put into words what this show and the people in it mean to me and how big a decision it was to leave. Thank you to every single person I ever worked with and to those that pushed me to be a better person and a better actor.

"Thank you to everyone who watches the show and has supported me throughout, none of it went unnoticed. Thank you to Kate Oates, Ian MacLeod & Jane Hudson. I love you all so much, you know who you are. The most bizarre and wonderful place to have grown up. I’m gonna miss it so much. On to the next! X"

A video of Steele was also posted to Emmerdale's social accounts, in which Steele said: "Hey everyone, I assume you've now watched the episode where Liv's died. I hope it made you cry, I definitely cried when I read it and it's been a pleasure.

"It's been the best seven years of my life and it's been all worth it because of you, so thank you so much."

Vinny star Bradley Johnson then came into frame, jokingly asking for Steele's security pass back and saying: "You're prolonging your exit a little bit here."

He joked that she should "just get your pass, hand it in and just kind of go", at which point they both exited the frame.

Emmerdale's anniversary week comes after the show won the Best Serial Drama accolade at the National Television Awards last week, while also receiving an anniversary message from King Charles III.

