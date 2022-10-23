The actress, 43, first joined Emmerdale in 2011, but according to The Sun will leave in the coming months.

Reports have emerged suggesting Fiona Wade is leaving her role of Priya Sharma in Emmerdale .

Priya has been at the centre of many hard-hitting storylines in recent years, including an exploration of her eating disorder.

She also was recently badly burned in the Maize Maze fire caused by Meena (Paige Sandhu) last year.

The event planner suffered terrible burns to her back which brought about a big storyline for her where she battled with her body image worries.

Recently during Marlon's wedding to Rhona (which she organised), she made a deal with the former chef saying she would display her scars proudly if he walked down the aisle.

They both kept to their promises and in a powerful moment, took off her dress and danced to music in The Woolpack.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment on the reports.

Emmerdale recently saw two big characters leave during the dramatic Storm Week to celebrate the show turning 50.

Harriet Finch was the first confirmed victim and she was swiftly followed by beloved Liv Dingle who perished in a freak caravan accident.

