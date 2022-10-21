The serial killer may have left in April, but that hasn't stopped calls from fans who have been desperate to know whether she'll come back for more chaos.

If there's one stand-out villain from across all soap land, it's Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) from Emmerdale .

However, Sandhu recently told Digital Spy that she doesn't think it's going to happen.

When asked if she would return for the 50th anniversary, Sandhu said it wasn't "a possibility".

"It won't be a possibility," she explained, before talking about her character's story. "I've loved playing her and I've loved working at Emmerdale, but I feel like the story came to an end.

"I mean, we did do everything, didn't we? We went for it! I feel like to come back would be over-egging the story."

Meena killed four characters - and almost saw off a few more too - during her time on Emmerdale.

Off-screen, she picked off Nadine Butler, who was Meena's best friend before she came to the Yorkshire village.

She then killed Leanna Cavanagh, throwing her over a bridge where she plunged to her death.

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale. ITV

Her third victim was Andrea Tate, who perished in a maize maze fire during Emmerdale's 2021 stunt week.

Meena's final victim was Ben Tucker, Aaron's boyfriend.

She tried to frame Liv Dingle for the nasty affair, but mercifully, Ben would be her last victim before she was imprisoned.

