Al first arrived in Emmerdale back in August 2019, but it seems his three-year stint could almost be over, according to The Sun . The character has been at the centre of a dramatic storyline in recent weeks as he’s engaged in an affair with his former enemy Chas Dingle .

Emmerdale actor Michael Wildman has reportedly quit his role as Al Chapman in the ITV soap.

The plot is set to reach its climax next week when Chas’s brother Cain discovers the truth about the affair. With Cain and Al set to clash at gunpoint, the fight could mark Wildman’s final scenes on the show, though ITV is yet to confirm anything.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment on the reports.

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle and Michael Wildman as Al Chapman in Emmerdale. ITV

Teasing the shooting, Wildman said at a recent press event attended by RadioTimes.com: "It's about time the two of them started rubbing up against each other! It's been in the making for a long time... let's get on with it!"

He continued: "It's a situation that surely has to come... they've had a lot of banter and have been crossing swords, but never really actually gone full pelt on things.

"I'm hoping this could potentially come to a little getting it together in terms of having it out..."

Speaking further about the scene, Cain actor Jeff recently told RadioTimes.com that his character would be involved in a huge storyline.

Teasing the drama, he said: "Beyond Faith’s death, there is another big thing coming up for Cain at the end of October, probably the biggest thing that has happened to him in a while. All I can say is I’ve been filming some scenes for the storyline today – and it’s intense!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.