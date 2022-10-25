Also, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) hears something worrying. What's happened? Meanwhile, Kim Tate (Claire King) and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) go to extreme measures to protect their loved ones, and Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is among the mourners as Harriet Finch's (Katherine Dow Blyton) funeral gets underway.

Battle lines are drawn by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) when he learns of sister Chas's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with his enemy Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) - but is another death on the way in the Dales? Aaron (Danny Miller) prepares to walk away from the village once more, but how does the land lie between him and Chas?

Here are all your spoilers for Emmerdale from Monday 31st October - Friday 4th November.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Cain learns of Chas's affair with Al

Lucy Pargeter as Chas and Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

When Cain quizzes her on her falling out with Aaron, Chas holds her nerve as she continues to hide her affair. But as Cain hears her burner phone vibrating, he soon finds a string of messages from an unknown number, and it's clear to him that his sister is having an affair. Cain calls the number and an oblivious Al answers, thinking it's Chas.

As he recognises the voice of his nemesis, Cain's mood darkens and he uses the phone to set a trap for Al, with Al falling hook, line and sinker as he shows up to the meeting point expecting to find Chas. Instead, it's Cain and the business end of a shotgun! Will Cain get rid of Al once and for all?

More like this

2. Will Cain kill Al?

Will Cain really kill Al? ITV

When she realises that Cain now has the burner phone, Chas fears the worst - and so she should! Cain holds Al at gunpoint in the barn, revealing his total disgust over Al's affair with Chas. But Al's confidence grows as he coolly deals with Cain's vitriol, and he ends up striding away. However, Cain tells him that the gun was merely to get his attention.

Cain prepares to fight Al instead, and the two men go head to head. But as both of their gazes land upon the gun lying nearby, they battle it out to reach the weapon. When a gunshot rings out, who has been shot? Has Cain followed through with his plot to destroy Al, or might Al have gained the upper hand, leaving Cain fatally wounded?

3. Aaron leaves the village

The mother and son part on bad terms. ITV

Chas has more than just Cain to worry about, as son Aaron prepares to leave the village for good. He says his goodbyes to Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) as their grief over the loss of their beloved Liv (Isobel Steele) lingers. But when selfish Chas questions Aaron on whether he's revealed her secret, he coldly cuts her off - along with any future relationship they could share.

Has Chas destroyed her bond with her boy for good, or can they make up before Aaron exits? It's looking unlikely. But will Chas get away with everything, or will Paddy be well aware of her betrayal by the end of the week?

4. Kerry gets a shock

Kerry (Laura Norton) hears a gunshot. ITV

Al's clueless girlfriend Kerry is still none the wiser about his lies and the fact that his heart truly lies with Chas. And next week, amid the showdown between him and Cain, it's Kerry that hears the startling sound of that shotgun. She and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) are left in shock, but will they discover what's happened?

Whatever transpires in the aftermath of the shooting, will Kerry learn the extent of Al's deception? And what exactly does Kerry witness?

We can't tell you any more, but let's just say: if you thought Emmerdale was finished shocking us this autumn, you were wrong! Executive producer Jane Hudson previously teased that October would end with a bang that would take the show into the new year...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Kim and Will protect their family

Claire King as Kim and Dean Andrews as Will in Emmerdale. ITV

Dodgy Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) is back on the scene next week as his ex Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and her husband Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) struggle over the possibility of losing Harriet's cottage. As Alex threatens to take young Clemmie away if he doesn't get hold of Harriet's money, Dawn panics over his threats. But Kim and Will aren't going to let Alex get away with it.

While Harriet's funeral takes place, Will manhandles Alex, who is unfazed. As Will demands he leaves Dawn and their family alone, Kim baits Alex towards her car with the promise of the money he's after.

Alex is soon bundled into the car boot and Kim and Will bring him into the stables, all tied up. They begin to negotiate a cheaper pay off, and Alex is left to stew as they leave him trapped. Will later tries to tell Billy about Alex, before Kim cuts him off. Kim and Will try to prevent Billy from acting on his anger, and Kim vows to protect her clan. She's impressed with Will when he prepares to beat Alex - but after the beating, Alex refuses to back down. Kim and Will leave him in the stables overnight, but what turn will this tale take next?

6. Dan and the villagers grieve for Harriet

Daisy Campbell as Amelia and Liam Fox as Dan in Emmerdale. ITV

Dan is full of emotion as daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) makes a touching speech about tragic Harriet - but Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is shocked to witness Bernice Blackstock's (Samantha Giles) callous attitude towards Dan. What is her problem with him? Meanwhile, a drunk Dan worries about Harriet's true feelings before her death, but Will comforts him with the lie that Harriet was happy with him. Will Dan find out who Harriet really wanted to be with?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.