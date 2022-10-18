She's been cheating on the beloved Paddy (Dominic Brunt) for weeks, causing outrage among fans of the ITV soap.

If there's one storyline that's been particularly controversial of late on Emmerdale , it's Chas's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al (Michael Wildman).

Actress Pargeter has spoken about the backlash the storyline has received, and it seems she fully understands why people are so annoyed with Chas.

"People are really, really not liking them together and you have got the cheerleaders for Al and Chas, but you've definitely got the absolute haters for Chas and what she's doing to Paddy and the reasons behind what she's doing with Al," Pargeter told press including RadioTimes.com.

"I hate what she's doing. We were never gonna win people over to Al and Chas when Paddy was involved!"

Nevertheless, Pargeter stands by the storyline and the decision the writers made to go down this route.

She explained: "Over the years, the amount of stories that've been pitched and given to you that are a massive gift to have, but not all the time do you believe [them]. Not all the time you can justify it as yourself.

"You've got to put yourself in the character's position and go, 'OK, it's being pitched to me, this is what I've got to do - I've got to try to believe it.'"

Pargeter added: "I don't necessarily have to like it personally, but as an actress or actor, you have to find truth in it and trust what your character has been given. And if the director or producer or writer is putting it your way, you have to suck up your own feelings about things sometimes, and just go, 'Well, if that is what my character is doing, I have to throw myself into it and believe it.'"

As for whether Chas and Al will continue, that's anyone's guess. At the moment on screen, they are firmly on and off, with Chas unable to tear herself away from the temptation... But will Aaron interrupt their plans and tell Paddy what's been going on?

