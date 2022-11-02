Cain discovered that Chas had been having an affair with his enemy Al earlier this week; and the latter was then shot dead in a confrontation between the two men . Chas was distraught, while Cain was arrested and charged with murder.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) agreed to help brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) by keeping quiet about his motive for killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) in tonight's Emmerdale (2nd November) – before coldly disowning him.

In the aftermath, Cain's confused wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) was looking for answers, while Chas secretly grieved for Al and the rest of the clan simply waited for news on Cain. Moira confided in brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who joined her in quizzing Al's girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) over what she had witnessed.

Cain and Al's showdown proved fatal. (ITV) ITV

Kerry was unwilling to help, even as Moira insisted she only wanted to know the facts. As Kerry branded Cain an evil killer before walking away, poor Moira was still none the wiser.

Meanwhile, Chas paid Cain a visit in prison, and they were both cold with each other in the wake of the shocking events. Chas was disgusted over Cain's violent actions, while Cain was defiant as he questioned her over her sordid affair.

Chas's reaction was outrageous, as she reminded Cain that he had told her to do whatever she needed to do to cope while their mum Faith (Sally Dexter) was ill. Cain pointed out that he never meant she should cheat on husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Cain having kept his mouth shut to police over the catalyst for his showdown with Al, he implored Chas to say nothing, therefore leaving him without any known motive that could send him down – and her off the hook for her cheating.

More like this

Despite Chas's own family life hanging in the balance, she asked why she should help Cain after what he had done. But eventually, Chas revealed that yes, she would keep the truth under wraps. However, she added that she would never forgive him, before walking away.

Will Chas stick to her word, or will her love for Al lead her to expose everything in order to see Cain punished?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.