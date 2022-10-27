**This article contains discussions of suicide that some readers may find upsetting**

She has been left furious with Moira (Natalie J Robb) after learning that she knew Chas and Cain's (Jeff Hordley) dying mother Faith (Sally Dexter) was planning on taking her own life. Although Cain tried to explain the circumstances, Chas banned Moira from attending Faith's upcoming funeral.

As the ITV soap returned, Moira and Cain were trying to get back in touch with Chas, who was ignoring their calls. Moira was determined that she should be at the funeral, reminding Cain that she had only done what Faith asked when she kept her confidence.

Chas, meanwhile, continued to stew on the situation. She met with Al and revealed Faith's final decision and Moira's betrayal, and Al gently replied that it sounded like Faith wanted to protect her. But Chas continued to vent her anger over Moira, and Al urged Chas to call him if she needed him.

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) was frustrated by Chas's (Lucy Pargeter) behaviour. ITV

Later, Moira arrived at the Woolpack to reason with Chas. She admitted that she should have spoken up sooner, but pleaded with Chas to understand that she loved Faith too.

She added that she would be going to the funeral whether Chas liked it or not - but the pair were interrupted by Cain alongside Chas's husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt).

Paddy pointed out that Moira staying away would only create confusion and suspicion in the village, when they really didn't want to answer any questions over Faith. So Chas eventually conceded, agreeing that Moira could be at the church but must steer clear of Chas.

Alone, Paddy appealed to Chas, explaining that now was the time to pull together as a family rather than pushing her loved ones away. He hoped to get through to his wife by reminding her that Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Aaron (Danny Miller) were also suffering, but Chas ignored him and walked out.

Back at their meeting point, Chas told Al that Cain, Paddy and everyone else only cared about themselves (a bit rich, Chas!). She then promised to take her young daughter Eve and run away with Al as soon as the funeral is over.

Will Chas really start a new life with Al?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You also can find help and support at Samaritans.

