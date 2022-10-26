Terminally ill Faith took her own life earlier this month, wanting to die on her own terms rather than allowing the cancer to control her brain and body. Faith had initially confided in Moira, who she shared a very close bond with.

Moira eventually agreed to be by Faith's side when she chose to die, while keeping the truth from her husband - and Faith's son - Cain (Jeff Hordley). But after a joyful last day with her loved ones, Faith ultimately chose to take action alone.

However, Moira spotted the signs that something wasn't right, and she alerted Cain as they rushed over to the Woolpack, where Cain was by his mother's side as she passed away.

Although they tried to reach Chas, she missed the chance to say goodbye to Faith because she was at a spa with secret lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Faith (Sally Dexter) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas has been guilt-ridden by that fact, and she struggled tonight as she and Cain met with local vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to finalise the details of Faith's funeral - with the farewell doubling with that of tragic Liv (Isobel Steele) who was killed in last week's storm. As they talked, Chas became overwhelmed with emotion and had to walk away.

Cain sought out his sister to check on her, and Chas revealed her shame over not being with their mum at the end. But Cain reminded her that Faith had planned it that way, ensuring that Chas was having a spa day as she tried to send Cain off to buy a stick of rock. Chas had forgotten that detail, clearly fixated on the fact that she had used the opportunity to be with Al.

As Chas continued to blame herself for being absent, Cain revealed the truth: Faith had taken an overdose.

When Chas recalled that Cain had been with Faith when she was still alive, she demanded to know why he hadn't called an ambulance - and Cain tried to explain that it was Faith's last wish to let her go. Chas was upset and angry, and when Moira interrupted, it emerged that she had known Faith's intentions all along.

With her own guilt eased, Chas was outraged when she was asked not to tell anyone the truth. She then pointed the finger at Moira. Knowing that she couldn't stop Cain from going to the funeral, Chas told them in no uncertain terms that Moira was banned from saying her goodbyes to Faith.

Will she have a change of heart?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You can also find help and support at Samaritans.

