The fan-favourite was confirmed to die from her diagnosis earlier in the year, but the details of how she would leave were kept under tight wraps.

Faith, strong to the end, decided to take her own life before she deteriorated too much, and with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) by her side, she passed away just before the 50th anniversary week kicked off.

However, according to actress Dexter, that might not have been the last we'll see of Faith on screens.

Speaking to The Sun, Dexter hinted she could return for a spiritual appearance from beyond the grave.

"I would have no objection to face reincarnating," she said, before explaining she would be up for a return at Christmas.

This wouldn't be the first time Emmerdale had ever brought back a beloved character from the dead - Val Pollard (Charlie Hardwick) returned to see Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) when he needed her the most.

Faith's family is certainly going through the ringer at the moment, with her daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) missing her mum's death as she was having an affair with the villainous Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

What's more, the true extent of the 50th anniversary is yet to be revealed, with many Dingles in danger of losing their lives, including Liv and Vinny. Surely some of them could do with her comfort at such troubling times...

Speaking about her exit from the soap, Dexter said, via Digital Spy: "I always knew Faith was coming back to die. My idea was to have her save Cain and Chas from some sort of attack in the Woolie - say from a bullet or a knife aimed at her children from a crazed intruder!

"I could picture her sliding down the side of the bar, with Cain and Chas declaring her a heroine! But the story Jane (Hudson, executive producer) and the team wanted was a far more important and difficult one to tell. I only hope we have done as much justice as we could."

She said Faith's final storyline created "a lot of debate" and saw the Emmerdale team work with organisation Dignity in Dying to tell it.

"For the final part of Faith’s storyline we had advice from an organisation called Dignity in Dying, including Steve Jetley and his own experience with his wife Tina, a story we were all extremely moved by," Dexter explained.

