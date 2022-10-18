As the winds picked up and became even wilder, cars and caravans were at the mercy of the weather.

In shocking scenes, Liv (Isobel Steele) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) were left trapped under a caravan at the end of the episode.

It all started in the aftermath of Monday 17th October's episode, which saw Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) smacked to the ground by a flying table.

She was taken to hospital by her secret fling Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), and while it seemed she would be OK, she would have to stay for tests given how nasty her head injury looked.

When Paddy (Dominic Brunt) got word of his wife's condition, he ran to Liv's house to grab Aaron (Danny Miller) and go to the hospital.

It was agreed that Liv and Vinny would go over to Chas and Paddy's look after their baby, Eve, which would mean them braving the now-brutal storm.

Sadly, they didn't get very far down the road when a caravan at the mercy of the gale force wind hurtled towards them.

At the end of the episode, both Liv and Vinny were left unconscious under the heavy vehicle, with both their lives in the balance.

Will they pull through the terrible accident?

A rumour recently published by The Sun suggested actress Isobel Steele would be leaving Emmerdale in the 50th anniversary week, but it was never confirmed by her or the soap.

As for what will actually happen in the storyline, viewers will have to tune into the rest of Storm Week to see who lives, who dies and what's in store for Liv and Vinny.

