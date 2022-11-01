Al was fatally shot earlier this week after Cain lured him to a barn upon discovering Al's affair with Chas (Lucy Pargeter). The confrontation turned violent , but we were left with the cliffhanger that one of them had been shot.

Tonight, it was revealed that Al had been killed in the altercation, and as Cain scrambled to make a quick getaway, it turned out that Al's girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) had heard the gunshot while she was nearby.

Kerry spotted Al's car by the barn and rushed over, catching Cain in the act as she was faced with Al's lifeless body. Cain tried to explain that it wasn't what it looked like, but Kerry called the police as he fled. In shock, Kerry told the attending detective that she saw Cain with a gun in his hand as he stood over Al's body.

At the police station, Kerry was clear on the facts, and added that Cain and Al had been in an ongoing feud, so it should be obvious that Cain was guilty.

Meanwhile, Cain rushed into Butlers Farm, frantic as he told wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) that he had to go. As the police surrounded the area, he kissed her goodbye before instructing her to keep sons Kyle and Isaac close, protecting them from what was about to happen.

Then Cain walked outside, allowing himself to be captured and arrested on suspicion of Al's murder. Chas arrived just in time to hear this, and was left broken to learn that her lover was now dead.

At the Woolpack, the Dingles were in shock, while Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) immediately caught on to Chas's reaction, having known about her affair with Al.

As Chas secretly fell apart, Cain was questioned by the police. He refused to comment, knowing that the evidence was just circumstantial - but it was piling up, and he was soon charged with murder.

Of course, we still don't know whether the gun going off in the moment was accidental during the fight between Cain and Al, so was it really murder? And is Cain heading to prison for a very long time?

