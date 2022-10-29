No, Kerry isn't pregnant like Chloe - who had a fling with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) . As Kerry desperately tried to stop Chloe from leaving the village, Chloe revealed that she is expecting... only for Kerry to blurt out that she is Chloe's biological mother!

There was a shocking revelation for Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) in Emmerdale , when Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) matched her baby bombshell with one of her own!

Did anyone see that coming? Us neither! Although Chloe was introduced into the ITV soap as the sister of Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill) heart donor, Kerry's bond with Chloe emerged when viewers learned that Kerry had been working for the Harris household as a cleaner.

Chloe quickly moved in with Kerry and her daughter Amy (Natalie Jamieson) in the village, where they've been living together ever since.

Kerry has been increasingly protective of Chloe, not least when the young woman was being harassed and stalked by Noah Dingle (Jack Downham). But now we know that maternal instinct was playing a big role here.

But what's the backstory behind Kerry's confession? Will we hear the circumstances behind Chloe's birth? Well, new spoilers suggest we just might, as Chloe struggles to process the news in the aftermath.

It soon transpires that Kerry is telling the truth. But as she tries to explain everything, Chloe gets into a taxi - still intent on moving on. But as Kerry flags down the vehicle, Chloe is left with no choice but to hear Kerry out.

What will Kerry have to say?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 31st October.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

