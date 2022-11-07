Cain (Jeff Hordley) is taking the blame for Al’s death to protect his 10-year-old son, Kyle, and in recent scenes confessed the truth to Moira in a cruel twist.

In tonight’s episode (Monday 7th November) of the ITV soap, Moira will struggle to cope and breaks down as Kyle and Cain relive the events of Al’s murder. Distressed, she announces the truth is worse than the lie.

Cain is also left fearing the worst, and worries Moira won't be able to keep the secret, but are his fears unfounded?

Emmerdale has also teased that Kyle's mum Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) will learn the devastating truth that threatens to change her and her son's life forever.

Natalie J Robb who plays Moira said: "Moira is shocked to the core by Cain's confession. I think deep down she knew something wasn't quite right but she had no idea that Kyle had been involved in the shooting.”

She added: "I think the audience will really sympathise with Moira's dilemma. She will do everything she can to keep her family together, Kyle may not be hers by blood but she sees him as her own. She has a lot of extremely difficult decisions to make.

“This is a fascinating story to play as there are so many twists and turns that will cause a ripple effect to other characters in the village that are not yet aware of the true circumstances. Moira, as a mother and a wife, has such a turbulent time ahead which is great as an actress to get stuck into.”

