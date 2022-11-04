Cain was in court after being charged with the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) earlier in the week, and in surprising scenes, he pled guilty, leaving his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) completely devastated.

Emmerdale viewers got an almighty shock in this evening's episode (4th November) when Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) made a huge confession.

Moira had promised Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) that his dad would be coming home and not to worry, and she was upset to have to confirm quite the opposite as Cain was looking towards 30 years locked up.

Kyle smashed up his room in anger, and Moira had enough and stormed to the prison to demand answers from her husband.

Defiant Cain refused to let slip why he'd pled guilty, just insisting it's what had to be done.

Moira revealed she would have to take Kyle to a therapist to get him past the gruelling prospect of his dad being locked up for so long, which certainly prompted a dramatic response from Cain who insisted she didn't let him speak to anyone.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) learns the truth in Emmerdale.

Demanding to know why, Cain delivered the bombshell: it wasn't him who killed Al, it was Kyle.

Moira was left gobsmacked as the episode drew to a close, with Cain seemingly taking the fall for Kyle.

Will his plan work? And what will happen to Kyle and Moira now?

