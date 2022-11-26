There has never been a Dingle family reunion without some complications and this is no exception, with Caleb set to fire off some "difficult questions" at Cain as they get reacquainted.

Waterloo Road star Will Ash will join the Emmerdale cast this Christmas, playing the role of Cain Dingle's estranged brother, Caleb, who arrives at the village just in time to disrupt festivities.

Additionally, his debut will further sour Cain's relationship with Chas (Lucy Pargeter), which was already on shaky ground, as she will be furious that Caleb's existence was kept secret from her for decades.

In addition to Waterloo Road, where he played Christopher Mead, viewers may also recognise Ash from roles in The Tunnel, Silent Witness and, most recently, Sky's supernatural thriller The Rising.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show. Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I'm really looking forward to working alongside them. Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the Village. It's fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

"Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

"Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn't, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

"What secrets from the past will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town? His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!"

Advertisement

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV. Catch up on ITVX. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.