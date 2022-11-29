In the wake of the bombshell that Kyle (Huey Quinn) shot and killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), will Kyle’s troubles start to show?

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) encourages Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) to open up about his grief after the death of Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele), but will Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) appreciate his methods?

Meanwhile, there are two candidates for a job at Home Farm. How will Kim Tate (Claire King) decide between Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)?

Elsewhere, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) wants to attract younger people to his choir, and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) suggests he needs to modernize. There’s also a showdown between Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) and April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), as Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) grapples with some health news.

Meanwhile, when Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) makes a joke about Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) cheating on her husband, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is instantly sceptical of her hesitant response. Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) becomes disgruntled with his son David Metcalfe’s (Matthew Wolfenden) gambling, and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) prepares to return to work at the Woolpack.

Read on for all you need to know on Emmerdale from 5th – 9th December 2022.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

8 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kyle struggles to hide killer secret

1. Kyle Winchester struggles to cope

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) at the scene of Al's death. ITV

In the wake of Kyle’s accidental shooting of Al and Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) imprisonment for the murder, it’s unsurprising that he begins to struggle with grief and remorse. As Kyle, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) return from Belfast, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) makes it clear he’s furious that they hid Karl’s involvement in Al’s death from him. Amy, in turn, insists that their relationship is over because she needs to prioritise Kyle’s wellbeing, but the pair later get back together.

In the barn, Kyle memorialises Al and his distress continues to show. The following day, Moira visits Cain in prison and both are concerned about how fast the truth is seeping out – and how many people now know the secret they want to bury. How long until it spreads further than their inner circle?

More like this

Meanwhile, Matty finds a collection of rocks in the middle of the barn and realises Kyle is constructing a memorial for Al. Elsewhere, Moira suggests finding Al’s real mistress, but Cain doesn’t admit the truth: it’s Chas.

Given his efforts at building a memorial for Al, Matty fears it’s too soon for Kyle to return to school. The next day, Amy, Moira and Matty pretend nothing is amiss, but the truth about what Kyle could reveal sinks in, and their precarious position leaves their anxiety almost tangible. How will Kyle cope away from those who are protecting him?

2. Jimmy King distracts Vinny Dingle – but angers Mandy Dingle

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is confronted by Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley). ITV

Vinny continues to struggle with his grief, and when Jimmy steps in to help, Mandy is initially grateful. Later, during a game of snap, Vinny tells Jimmy that he’s not coping.

Watching Vinny soundly beat Jimmy at poker, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) invites the pair to play a game at the pub. Later, the poker attracts other players as Ryan Stocks (James Moore), David, and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) join the original three, and Vinny soon shows flashes of his old self. Mackenzie’s distracted by the showy arrival of Kim’s business associate Darren as he becomes interested in the game. The next day Vinny, Mack and Jimmy meet for another secret poker game.

They conceal their game from Charles, and soon more of the village are playing, and a talented Vinny is grateful to be distracted from his grief. Meanwhile, Jimmy accidentally tells Mandy, who then accuses an irritated Vinny of being his father’s son—leaving Jimmy feeling guilty for initially encouraging it. The following day, Mack and Vinny discuss strategy in the cafe ahead of the poker game with Darren. But can it end well? Can Mandy respond calmly?

Elsewhere, Eric is displeased that David is focused on gambling rather than staffing the struggling shop.

3. Gabby Thomas vs Dawn Taylor at Home Farm

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) compete for the job. ITV

A new rivalry is brewing at Home Farm and Gabby is determined to rise to the challenge when Kim suggests she takes a crucial meeting with business associate Darren about the stud farm project.

Desperate to impress, Gabby is mortified when she makes a mistake, and Dawn, in turn, impresses Kim. Later, Kim encourages Dawn to be more ambitious. Then, she offers Gabby and Dawn a job share, a move which irritates Gabby and causes resentment. How will Gabby react?

The next day, Dawn refuses her offer and Kim accuses Will of interfering, and berates him for not pushing his daughter to want more for herself.

Later, Dawn comes to Kim with her concerns about managing childcare in the role. Kim suggests finding a nanny to help, and Dawn agrees to consider her options and the position.

The next day, she tells Rhona (Zoe Henry) about the job at Home Farm, and Rhona is stunned by her lack of self-confidence and encourages her to accept Kim’s job offer – she assures Dawn that she has been an incredible asset at the surgery.

Meanwhile, Gabby approaches Kim with her concerns about Dawn. Kim proposes that Dawn and Gabby should shadow her for a few months to ensure that the best candidate will get the job, and the battle at Home Farm begins.

Meanwhile, Rhona is stunned by the news that Kim is opening a stud farm and feels deceived.

4. The village choir falls apart

The rivalry for choir auditions hasn’t abated in Emmerdale. ITV

Charles wants to attract some younger people to the choir, but he’s unsuccessful. So, Ethan proposes that Charles modernises his approach. Elsewhere, due to boy trouble, there’s an air of hostility between Cathy and April in the cafe.

When Charles invites them to audition for the choir, the determined teenagers prepare to vie for a spot and the following day, the feud hasn’t waned.

As the audition unfolds, Cathy’s alarmed as she watches Ethan perform a Mariah Carey song with verve, and April worries when Cathy gets upset. Likewise, a bewildered Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is concerned for his daughter - but the next day, Cathy and April call a truce.

5. Chloe Harris reveals her pregnancy to sister Amy Wyatt

Amy is also resolved to clear Moira’s name, as Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is confident that Moira was the woman having an affair with Al.

Amy warns Chloe to stop searching for the mystery woman for Kerry Wyatt’s (Laura Norton) sake, fearing she won’t be able to handle any more revelations or twists – and Chloe has spent the last few weeks obsessing and accusing others.

Finally, Chloe agrees to stop her search, but she’s wounded when Amy tells her to leave. With nowhere else to go, Chloe informs her sister she’s pregnant. Will Amy allow her to stay?

Soon after, Amy tells Moira and Mackenzie that she made up with Matty and shares the news that Chloe is pregnant. Mack is visibly fearful, but it’s soon clear Amy doesn’t know who the father is. How long can that possibly last in this village?

6. Bernice Blackstock faces her menopause journey

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) sits in thought. ITV

Bernice struggles to come to terms with menopause as she grapples with both loneliness and the symptoms of the condition.

Despite Gabby and Rhona’s help, Bernice longs for more to do with her life and regrets leaving her job at the salon.

Shortly after, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) persuade Bernice to eat a portion of humble pie and ask Mandy for her job back.

Later in the cafe, Bernice finds a joker card left after the morning’s poker game and interprets it as a sign that she should make an offer...

7. Belle Dingle remains suspicious of cheating Chas Dingle

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) speaks with cousin Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) in the Woolpack. ITV

When Charity Dingle innocently teases Chas about the idea that she might cheat on Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt), Belle is immediately suspicious of Chas’s hesitant response.

Later, Chas denies that her affair with Al continued after Belle told her to end it – but Belle remains sceptical given Chas’s increasingly odd behaviour.

How long can Chas hide her secret?

8. Marlon Dingle prepares to return to work at the Woolpack

Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) in Emmerdale. ITV

Marlon has been longing to return to work in the Woolpack kitchen after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

With the support of his wife Rhona and her mother Mary, he's ready to get back to work.

Will it prove to be a good idea?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.