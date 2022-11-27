Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) was left absolutely furious with her boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), after he finally fessed up to the speeding ticket he had accrued in her name.

In response, Victoria made clear that she would go to the police herself unless David comes clean.

After heading to the police station, David hoped to make clear the situation and smooth it all over and, thankfully, Victoria was left clear of all misdemeanours as a result.

Over in the Hide, Victoria recapped everything that has happened with Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), and Ryan Stocks (James Moore), leaving them all shocked by what David had done.

Victoria described David as a "weak, selfish, loser of a boyfriend" to those present.

Later, David returned to reveal the good news to Victoria, but she was furious at his betrayal, that he landed Harry in hospital, and that she had sold off her inheritance in a bid to help him pay off his debts for a business that he is incapable of running.

Victoria confided in Harry's grandmother Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) about the situation as their family prepared to celebrate David's birthday.

Despite her anger at David, Victoria was hesitant to break up her family and move out of the home she shares with David.

At the birthday party, David wanted to avoid speaking about their issues - but Victoria was seething, and eventually let rip at him in front of everyone, telling him that their relationship is over.

After Victoria left, Bear exposed David's actions in front of David's shocked family and called him selfish and cowardly.

David's dad Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) were equally disgusted by David's actions.

Later, David returned home and found Victoria moving her things out of the house, leaving him crushed as she proclaimed that their relationship was over.

Is this really the end for the pair?

In the coming days, Victoria will try to convince herself that this is for the best as Wendy offers her a place to live at Dale View.

Later, David tries his best to win back Victoria but is distracted by issues with the shop - and is irritated to find that Eric has hired Bear as the shop's new delivery driver.

However, David soon comes to confide in Bear and reveals the extent of his anxiety and devastation. After Bear comforts him before leaving, David soon believes he has come to a great realisation.

Yet, when Eric and Jacob's mother Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) return to the shop later, they find David has elaborately decorated the shop with expensive Christmas lights and ornaments.

Has David just made his problems so much worse?

