Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) make a final decision over their marriage, while Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) ignore son Samson's wishes (Sam Hall). David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) continues to lie to partner Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), and then disaster strikes. And Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) reaches another positive turning point.

Infidelity in rife in the Dales at the moment, and it looks like these secrets are close to being discovered next week. Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) does more digging into the late Al Chapman's (Michael Wildman) indiscretions, leaving his lover Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in a panic. Meanwhile, Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) learns something that could throw his future into jeopardy after his own fling.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 21st - 25th November 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Chloe expose Chas's dirty secret?

Priya (Fiona Wade) proves she's not the guilty party. ITV

Chloe accuses Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) of having an affair with Al, and later, when Rishi (Bhasker Patel) loses granddaughter Amba (Ava Jayasinghe), Chloe finds her and takes her back to Keepers Cottage. Rishi panics to find Amba missing, and Priya is furious to find her daughter with a defiant Chloe and warns her off. Priya proves her innocence by cross-checking Al's bank statements, and empathises with Chloe as she admits it does look like Al was cheating on Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton).

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is fuming to find sister Chas waiting to see him at the prison, and as she talks about how much she misses Al, Cain tells her he wants nothing to do with her. Later, Chloe comes to a conclusion over Al's mystery lover, and at the Woolpack, Chloe appears, revealing she knows who Al was seeing. Chas pales, trying to hide her panic. But has Chloe worked out what she was up to?

2. Will cheating Mack confess?

Will Charity (Emma Atkins) find out that Chloe (Jessie Elland) is carrying Mack's baby? ITV

Amid her detective work, pregnant Chloe is feeling lonely as she tries to reach Kerry on the phone. At her baby scan, Chloe is emotional when she hears the heartbeat for the first time. Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) promises not to tell anyone about her pregnancy - still unaware that her partner Mack is the father as she questions the man's identity.

When Charity reveals to Mack that Chloe is expecting, he has to force himself to stay calm. And when Chloe confirms that the baby is his and she's keeping it, Mack despairs. He's alarmed to hear that Kerry knows the truth, but Chloe assures him that she won't say anything - but Mack is anxious and decides to talk to Charity. Hoping he's about to do the right thing, Mack sits Charity down - but will he own up to his cheating?

3. Liam and Leyla split for good

Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) end their marriage in Emmerdale. ITV

Tension rises as Liam and Leyla spend time together for the first time since his ill-fated kiss with ex Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles). But as their conversation soon runs out of steam, Liam concedes that although they've tried, their relationship is defined by tragedy, grief and lies. Leyla is tearful, but they both agree that they're no good for each other.

As they reel from the weight of their decision to end their marriage, Liam and Leyla remove their wedding rings. As Leyla confides in Priya, Priya's heart goes out to her heartbroken friend. Is it really the end of the line for the Cavanaghs, or might they be able to repair things one day? Or is this for the best so that Leyla can focus on her recovery?

4. The Dingles go against Samson's wishes

Samson (Sam Hall) is hurt by his family's betrayal. ITV

With Samson still insisting that he wants nothing to do with baby Esther, the child he fathered with Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), his stepmum and father, Lydia and Sam, are determined to love the little girl. Lydia hides items she has bought for Esther, and Amelia softens towards the couple when she opens their gift for the baby. But Samson feels betrayed when he sees them all together in the café.

Lydia is determined to make Samson see that Esther will always be part of their family whether he likes it or not, and Amelia is grateful when Lydia offers to plan a christening. As Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is touched to realise he's being included, Samson approaches and is left torn to see that he doesn't have a place there. Will he have a change of heart?

5. Guilty David puts Harry at risk

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is furious with David (Matthew Wolfenden). ITV

Having used Victoria's name so he can avoid punishment for speeding, David searches through the post to find the letter detailing the fixed penalty notice addressed to her. He feels full of guilt when Vic and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) reveal their plans to support David with his delivery scheme, but he still hides the letter.

When Vic's young son Harry is injured while in David's care, he feels even worse. But as Vic rushes to be with Harry, she drives through some temporary traffic lights and is stopped by police. She accepts a fine and points on her driving licence, focusing on getting to her son. At the hospital, she find a lethargic Harry with David, and Vic is furious to learn that he left the children unsupervised. But will David confess to his lies, which are sure to make Victoria reconsider their future together?

6. A positive step for Marlon

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

As he continues to recover from the stroke he suffered earlier this year, Marlon worries that his job at the Woolpack could go to another candidate. But things begin to look up for him when he helps Victoria out, and Marlon's wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is delighted to see him with a new sense of purpose. With Marlon making great progress, Emmerdale continues to remind viewers that there is hope after a stroke - and star Charnock has been recognised for his portrayal with a series of awards this year.

