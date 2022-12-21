The episode will reveal why the brothers are estranged and why Cain has kept his brother Caleb a secret for all this time, and will see actors Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton take on the roles of young Cain and young Caleb respectively.

Following on from EastEnders ' hugely popular flashback episode earlier this year, Emmerdale will be airing its own flashback episode this Boxing Day, travelling back to 1991 to show how Cain and his long lost brother Caleb first met, and ITV has released a first look at the pivotal moment.

Chas is also set to feature in the flashback scenes, played by Maddy Barker, with the Boxing Day episode airing at 7pm on ITV1.

You can get an early glimpse at the scene in which Cain and Caleb meet for the first time right here.

This reveal comes ahead of Caleb's debut on the soap on Christmas Day, which was announced in November. Will Ash will be playing the older version of the character, who is Cain's estranged brother who arrives in the village and disrupts the Dingle family's Christmas festivities.

We've already been told that his arrival will further sour Cain's relationship with his sister Chas, who is furious that Caleb's existence was kept secret from her for decades.

Ash and Cain actor Jeff Hordley met with their younger counterparts at rehearsals before filming, with ITV releasing images of the quartet to coincide with the news of the flashback episode.

Hordley recently revealed that he at first wasn't sure about the prospect of Caleb being introduced to the cast, but soon came around to the idea.

He said: "I'll be honest, I thought, 'A younger Dingle - what are they doing that for? Are they trying to replace me?!' because you always get a little bit protective about your character, and then to bring in a similar character... but when I found out it was Will, I thought it was great.

"It feels as if Caleb's been here for a long time - the character is written so well. He's got charm that Will brings across really beautifully."

EastEnders aired its own flashback episode aired in September of this year, with fans subsequently calling for a spin-off series set in the 1970s.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

