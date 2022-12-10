While Cain is seemingly staring down the wrong end of a prison sentence for claiming his role in the murder, it seems actor Hordley wasn't always majorly keen on the thought of Cain wrapped up in this messy business.

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) made the noble decision to cover for his son, Kyle (Huey Quinn) for killing Al (Michael Woodman) on Emmerdale recently - a decision which landed him in jail.

And the drama is only set to ramp up for Cain in the coming weeks as his brother Caleb (William Ash) arrives with an axe to grind.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Hordley admitted he was initially unsure about the vision for Cain as he said he was quite fond of where the character was at with his journey - but he definitely came round to the drama!

"I'll be honest, I thought, 'A younger Dingle - what are they doing that for? Are they trying to replace me?!' because you always get a little bit protective about your character, and then to bring in a similar character... but when I found out it was Will, I thought it was great."

Hordley added: "It feels as if Caleb's been here for a long time - the character is written so well. He's got charm that Will brings across really beautifully."

Likewise, Hordley wasn't always keen on the development with Kyle and how Cain takes the wrap, either.

"It was a little like when I found out they were bringing in a younger brother. They said, 'So you shoot Al...' I thought it's great Cain's finally killed someone!'"

But when Hordley found out it was actually Kyle, he punched the air in glee.

"I said, 'But Cain's alright, isn't he?!' and that's the truth."

As for what the future holds for Cain, stay tuned to find out more about the bad boy when Emmerdale airs a special Dingle flashback on Boxing Day.

