Pargeter, who has been playing Chas since 2002, was in an extra-marital relationship with Al (Michael Wildman) prior to his tragic death at the hands of Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn).

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has teased that her character Chas's affair with Al Chapman may soon be revealed.

Her husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) doesn't suspect Chas was about to leave him and credited her distant behaviour to the loss of her mum Faith (Sally Dexter).

But Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is on her case and realises Chas never ended her affair with Al, questioning her about her whereabouts on the night Faith died in upcoming scenes.

"She's panicked. She thought Belle had let that drop," Pargeter explained. "She's very worried indeed as Belle is not going to be bluffed off this time."

"Terrified" that the affair may be revealed, Chas is relieved when Paddy suggests they go away for a romantic getaway to reconnect.

"I think she thinks if she is out of the village with Paddy it will all be OK... or at least delay things and calm things down," the actress said.

Chas doesn't feel safe in her secret. ITV

The possibility of Paddy finding out makes her guilt spike, as Chas is now trying to protect her relationship with her husband.

"Paddy has always been her rock. I think Chas could go through anything and Paddy would be there to support her. She is very grateful, which is compounding her guilt for jeopardising their relationship," Pargeter said.

Will the truth be revealed? And how might Paddy react?

